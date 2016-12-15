S&P: Reserve Bank credibility hurt by demonetisation

The decision to demonetise high-value currency notes has undermined the reputation of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on its competence and independence, Standard & Poor's director Kyran Curry has said.



Curry, in a teleconference with the media, said demonetisation had undermined confidence in the predictability and effectiveness of policymaking in India, including of the RBI, according to a Reuters report. “Demonetisation has cast a shadow over the RBI's competence and independence,” he said.



However, the official from the credit rating agency also said: “We still think this institution (RBI) is a very credible one, and in terms of the conduct of monetary policy, it's a very mature institution.”



In a separate statement, the S&P director also said that such measures can promote greater economic flexibility, strengthen the business climate, funnel more wealth into the formal banking system, and help redress public finances over time.



The slow replacement of abolished banknotes following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement, has sparked a shortage of cash that has hit large parts of the economy, and the RBI and government have had to subsequently announce a series of ad hoc measures to ease the impact of the measure, the agency report said. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh has also questioned the RBI's independence for agreeing to implement the action without much preparation.



In a separate release, S&P Global Ratings said India's corporates and banks are likely to face short-term downside risk as a demonetisation-related cash crunch curbs the country's GDP growth. “Indian government reforms will have long-term structural benefits but carry short-term execution and adjustment risks,” the agency’s credit analyst Abhishek Dangra said in an article titled “India's Demonetization And The GST: Short-Term Pain For Long-Term Gain.” S&P recently revised down its estimated economic growth rate for the 2016-17 fiscal by one full percentage point to 6.9 per cent, reflecting the disruption caused by demonetisation.



Both the demonetisation and a goods and service tax (GST which is expected to be implemented by September 2017) are likely to have a higher disruptive impact on the informal, rural, and cash-based segments of the economy.



“We expect lower private consumption in fiscal 2017, but expect demand to revive and growth to rebound in fiscal 2018. India should shortly revert back to an 8 per cent annual growth trajectory,” says Dharmakirti Joshi, chief economist of Crisil, a subsidiary of S&P.



He said a short-lived disruption is expected with demand revival in the next one to two quarters, limiting the impact on Indian banks and corporates. In the short term, however, the rural and informal sectors of the economy are experiencing large-magnitude adjustments, he said. Business sectors that often transact in cash, including jewellery and real estate, will also face some degree of upheaval, he added.



According to S&P analyst Geeta Chugh, the banking sector will face marginally negative pressure in the short run as loan growth will remain soft, and asset quality and earnings will be pressured at the margin. Digital banking and higher banking base could benefit the banks in the long run, she said in the report.



The shock of demonetisation will not be absorbed within the next few months and the economic disruption will spill over into fiscal 2018, and potentially coincide with the introduction of the GST, S&P said. Economic growth will stay lower for longer, raising stress levels on corporates, banks, and other financial institutions; although the sovereign rating is likely to remain resilient, it said.



