SP may promise interest-free loan to woo farmers

Taking a cue from Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat governments, Samajwadi Party in its election manifesto is likely to promise interest-free loans to farmers in Uttar Pradesh.



The central government may as well be forced to consider such an incentive if the trend gets wider popularity.



“The manifesto may promise interest free loan to farmers for up to Rs 1 lakh,” a highly placed source said. States such as Madhya Pradesh are already disbursing such loans and it is very popular among farmers, he said.



Short-term loans are being made available without interest to the farmers in Madhya Pradesh through cooperative banks since 2012-13. The state government spends over Rs 500 crore a year to bear the interest subvention. In Gujarat, the government had waived interest on crop loans in 2012-13.



The BJP had promised crop loans to farmers at zero interest during Bihar assembly elections.



Last year, Union farm minister Radha Mohan Singh had asked the state government to free the interest amount of farmers. The government provi­des 2 per cent interest subsidy to farmers availing of loans from banks on the basic lending rate of 9 per cent. Further, those farmers who repay their loans within a year, the government provides additional subsidy of 3 per cent interest making the effective agricultural credit at 4 per cent interest.



About 75 per cent of far­mers avail of the additional subsidy by paying in time, official estimates show.



Prime minister Narendra Modi last month had announced waiver of interest on farm loan for 2 mo­nths totalling about Rs 600 crore due to difficulties fa­ced by them during the 2-month demonetisation drive.



The interest waiver is ap­plicable to loans extended only by the regional rural banks and cooperative ba­nks. The annual interest ou­t­go on crop loans distributed by these banks is estimated at about Rs 3,500 crore.



Of the Rs 9 lakh cr farm credit allocated for FY17, close to Rs 8 lakh crore has been disbursed until now and the rest will be released by March-end, said an official, adding the government would meet the target. Of the total farm credit, about Rs 6 lakh crore was earmar­ked for crop loan and Rs 3 lakh crore for term-loan.



