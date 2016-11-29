South Asia looks closely at demonetisation drive

Had the international border been calm, there is a good chance that Pakistan would have keenly exchanged notes with India on the currency ban instead of fire.



The raging debate in India over Narendra Modi government’s move to ban high currency notes, has not only caught global attention, but also created a flutter in the neighbourhood plagued by similar curse of corruption and black money.



South Asia seems to be closely following developments in India. Archrival Pakistan, despite hostilities on the border, seems to be evaluating India’s demonetisation experiment, holding as it does the unsavoury distinction of being at the bottom of global corruption index. Pakistan’s real estate tycoon Malik Riaz said in a recent interview that his country should follow suit and ban higher denomination notes of Rs 5,000 to curb corruption. He said the banning of high value notes could lead to windfall collections for the government.



Noted Pakistani columnist Najam Sethi said in a television programme that demonetisation could help in checking corruption, but only temporarily.



He hailed Modi’s move, but expressed apprehension that corruption will return with the introduction of Rs 2,000 notes.



Noted Pakistani columnist Hasan Nisar has been vocal about crackdown on black money, as has been TV anchor Aftab Iqbal, who supports cash crush as the answer to Pakistan’s corruption woes.



While the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor Ashraf Mahmood Wathra has called India’s shock clampdown on cash an “extreme” step to boost



financial inclusion, tax



collection and battle graft, an opposition senator



has sought withdrawal



of Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 notes triggering a debate



in the neighbouring



country.



“To my imagination that is a very, very extreme measure,” Governor Wathra said in an interview with Bloomberg economic and financial news service, after the forum it organised in Karachi on Wednesday. “It’s the enabling environment which has to get better in the economy,” he said.



Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif himself is under pressure on alleged corruption charges linked to the Panama papers.



On the eastern front, the Indian move has impacted trade with Bangladesh. Reports from the ground suggested that normal trade would resume only when the Indian currency stabilises.



In Sri Lanka, the leader of political party Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) has asked the ruling party to consider demonetisation on the lines of the Modi government’s onslaught on corruption.



Nepal, which shares an open border with India, is witnessing huge illegal exchange of Indian currency in its border towns. The impact of India’s cash squeeze is being felt directly in areas dotting the porous border dividing the two nations.



The success of Indian currency experiment, or the failure, is going to impact the entire region. If it succeeds, pressure will build on South Asian governments to follow suit and get rid of corruption.



So it is not just the Indians who are impacted, but the entire subcontinent seems to be looking up to the great currency crush.



