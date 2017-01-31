Sops to common man, cut in corporate tax on the cards

Finance minister Arun Jaitley may perform a careful balancing act when he stands up to present his fourth budget on Wednesday. He is expected to offer tax sops and incentives to the common man to offset the pain of demonetisation, while also reduce corporate tax to bring in the feel-good sentiment.



Accordingly, salaried classes could get higher tax exemption limit of Rs 4 lakh, up from the current Rs 2.5 lakh while those earning income of Rs 1 crore or more would be taxed at a new rate of 35 per cent. Individual taxpayers could also be entitled to higher deduction for housing loan and medical bills. The deduction limit for interest paid on home loans could be raised to Rs 2.5 lakh from Rs 2 lakh now.



By this, the government would increase the spending power of the people to boost the economy.



Sources said that the government may also require disclosure of all high-value cash spends in the annual income tax return (ITR) forms apart from shares, debentures, immovable properties and mutual funds, which are mandatory now. Significantly, the tax collection has so far been on expected lines and it may even exceed the budget estimate for FY17.



The higher indirect tax collection together with disinvestment proceeds has helped the government offer incentive and sops to direct tax payers.



“I think there is elbow room to give some relief to taxpayers,” said Aravind Srivatsan, partner (direct tax) at PwC.



The super rich are currently taxed at 30 per cent basic rate in addition to 15 per cent surcharge and 3 per cent cess. The 15 per cent surcharge on super rich would be subsumed in the expected 35 per cent basic rate.



In a survey conducted by global consultancy PwC, as many as 90 per cent participants believed that it would be a populist budget, which will appeal to the common man.



Sources privy to the development said that the budget would also carry forward tax reform announced by the finance minister earlier to reduce corporation tax from present 30 to 25 per cent over a three-year period.



Accordingly, the expectation is that the Union budget would take the first step forward in this direction by reducing corporate tax rate by 1.25-1.5 per cent.



The minimum alternate tax or MAT could also be brought down in line with general reduction in tax for the corporate sector.



MAT is currently levied on book profits of companies that otherwise do not pay any tax. As there is no credit available on MAT, the effective tax rate in this case comes higher than tax on certain corporates.



Tax experts anticipate that the holding limit for stocks to get exempted from capital gains tax could be raised to three years.



This would bring all equity transactions within a period of 36 months under the tax ambit. At present, investors have to pay a short-term capital gains tax of 15 per cent if they sell the shares within 12 months.



With goods and services tax (GST) proposed to be launched this year, the finance minister may also raise service tax by 1-1.5 per cent to align it with the new indirect tax regime in which most services are likely to be taxed at 12 and 18 per cent.



The excise rate on some goods may go up in the budget while on some items it may come down so that there is no sudden spike in the GST regime.



With five states Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab and Goa heading for polls soon, Jaitley may announce schemes for farmers.



Health, education and physical infrastructure would continue to be the focus area of the budget, the presentation of which has been for the first time advanced by a month to ensure speedier project execution



