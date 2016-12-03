Some lethargy has set in: Parrikar on Nagrota

In the wake of Nagrota terror attack in Jammu, defence minister Manohar Parrikar has admitted that there is scope for improvement in security as some “sort of lethargy” has set in over a period of time and said those behind any “lapse” will pay for it.



The minister, who was speaking at HT Leadership Summit on Friday, said the recent surgical strike has led to a sense of “uncertainty” in the Pakistani security establishment and it was also a good confidence building measure for India.



Seven security personnel, including two officers, were killed in the terror attack, which witnessed a fierce gunbattle and a hostage-like situation at the army camp.



Replying to queries on security arrangements at army camps, the defence minister said, “I think we can definitely improve upon it. Probably, over a period, some sort of lethargy has set in. Relaxation, it is obvious... It is taking some time.”



He was asked if there was something that should have been done or can be done in the security arrangements in the wake of militants storming the complex of 166 artillery unit of Army at Nagrota on Tuesday. Parrikar said it is “very painful” to see soldiers die but they needed to save children and families, adding “I think we need to think out of the box. I am very sure that army is aware of it and working on it.” Asked about his earlier stress on fixing responsibility, he said even if he does a mistake, he will "have to pay for it". “Even if there are lapses, they need to be tackled properly. You cannot afford lapses," Parrikar added.



The minister spoke about the need to use smart technologies for perimeter protection of sensitive bases but said infrastructure cannot be created overnight. He also indicated that lengthy army procedures were coming in the way of getting things done swiftly. Asked if India could carry out more surgical strikes, Parrikar said the “principle of uncertainty” should be allowed to operate. “It will be beneficial to all of us.”



