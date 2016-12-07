Soil health card scheme fails to pick up pace

The agriculture ministry is planning to rope in post offices for the soil hea­lth card scheme, which is contrary to what prime minister Narendra Modi’s vision for agriculture extension.



The department of post had presented to the agriculture ministry plan as how it could assist in the scheme, which is a continuous proce­ss as it involves periodic che­c­king of farm land to find out its nutrient requirements.



The agriculture mi­nistry is interested in taking samp­les from the field, get it tested and hand over cards to fa­r­­m­ers, instead of asking them to get the test done, sources said. The department of post has not yet committed whether it can undertake the job completely, sources added.



Outlining his vision in February 2015 before the top BJP leaders, Modi wondered why do people have to come to government offices for fa­rm extension services? Why can't the government go to fields and prepare soil cards?



He cited examples from Gujarat, where silos have been split across go­v­ernm­ent departments and the governance has been taken to the people. The broad me­s­sage is that, beyond the enabling environment and pu­b­lic goods and services, the best thing is for the government to let go, Modi had said. Entrepreneurship will take over and make the economy prosper, he added.



The government has, so far, collected 2.20 crore samples. Of this, 1.45 crore have been tested and 3.80 crore soil cards have been issued, the ministry data show. The target was to collect 2.53 crore samples in 2015-16 and 2016-17.



The delay is being attributed to states not taking the job seriously as samples are to be lifted after the harvest and before the sowing as in the remaining period, the fields are sprayed with all kinds of fertilisers. Only Sik­k­im has achieved 100 per cent target in distribution of soil health cards.



Agriculture minister Ra­dha Mohan Singh said farmers owe their income to the yield and, therefore, the government is making efforts to keep soil healthy. He was speaking at a function on the world soil day on Monday.



The soil health card sch­eme was started in 2015 to increase the knowhow about soil and soil management and to reduce the gapes existed between extension personnel and farmers. The government targets to issue soil health cards to all the 14 crore farmers, which will be updated every two years.



