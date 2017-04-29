SoftBank gives green light for Flipkart-Snapdeal merger

Japan’s SoftBank group is getting closer to creating the largest e-commerce entity in India, by merging the top player Flipkart and the third one Snapdeal to give a tough competition to Amazon. While the talks between investors and promoters of both the companies have been going on, SoftBank has received in-principle approval for the merger from its board.



SoftBank’s board, headed by Masayoshi Son, has given in-principle non-binding nod to hold a 20 per cent stake in the Snapdeal-Flipkart merged entity. It has also permitted the Japanese investment company to buyout Snapdeal before the merger.



SoftBank currently holds a significant minority stake in Snapdeal. It had invested $627 million in Snapdeal in the latter part of 2014 followed by another round of investment of $500 million. Though, in the last fundraising round Snapdeal was valued at $6.5 billion, SoftBank had marked down the valuation in the recent past. There were talks with Softbank and Snapdeal on raising funds at a valuation of $3 billion to 4 billion. However, Softbank has been trying to merge Snapdeal with Flipkart at a valuation of $1 billion.



Snapdeal investors



Snapdeal has raised around $1.65 billion in all from about two dozen investors. These include SoftBank and SoftBank-backed Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba, Taiwanese contract electronics manufacturer Foxconn, global online marketplace eBay Inc., Indian ad-for-equity investment arm of media firm Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd, and venture capital investors such as Bessemer Venture Partners, Intel Capital and Kalaari Capital, among others.



SoftBank on the other hand has invested $2 billion in different Indian companies and was looking to invest another $8 billion over the next eight years. It will probably be buying a part of the stake of Tiger Global Management, if it wants to have 20 per cent equity in the merged entity. After the latest round of $1.4 billion funding in Flipkart by e-Bay and other investors, the promoters have reportedly been left with single digit stake in the company.



According to industry sources, Tiger wants to divest a part of its equity after remaining invested in the company for seven years. “For Tiger, this could be a risk mitigating measure of saving at least part of its investment when the valuations are dropping down quarter after quarter. This will provide a partial exit for Tiger and cut its exposure in the company. Flipkart may get a decent primary investment from a deep-pocketed SoftBank in return,” a source in the industry told Financial Chronicle.



With the two large investors agreeing to a merger, things would pick up pace in the coming days. Initially, the early investors of Snapdeal had raised some concerns. But industry watchers presume this would not be an obstacle for the merger.



Industry watchers are not sure whether the merged entity will get enough muscle to withstand the onslaught of Amazon. “The merger eliminates the third player in the e-commerce space, but Snapdeal’s market share had significantly come down in the recent years. Snapdeal and Flipkart have similar offerings and the merger does not provide any new category or set of vendors that can increase the offerings of Flipkart,” an industry insider said.



However, in Flipkart’s recent funding of $1.4 billion, eBay had committed a cash component of $500 million. In the Snapdeal merger too, SoftBank will be bringing in a cash component that will help it fuel growth in the proposed segments for expansion. It will help Flipkart solidify its position as market leader at least in the short-term, keeping competition especially in Amazon at bay.



“SoftBank is a $100



billion fund and it has



already committed $8 billion for the Indian market.



Flipkart will not have



a dearth of investments in the future and this will help it tackle Amazon, which is being well-funded by its deep-pocketed strategic investors,” sources said.



Innovation



Being well-funded and having a fewer number of competitors will give Flipkart more time to innovate on improving reach and technology and to offer better services to the customers and thereby make them loyal.



The recent funding, which witnessed the involvement of Microsoft and Tencent, was a good step towards improving its technological positioning. Flipkart’s founder Sachin and Binny Bansal had said: “We have chosen these partners based on their long histories of pioneering industries, and the unique expertise and insights each of them bring to Flipkart. This deal reaffirms our resolve to hasten the transformation of commerce in India through technology.”



“This is good news for Flipkart as it solidifies it as a market leader at least in the short term, keeping competition, especially Amazon, at bay. It is interesting to note that the round saw the investment from strategic investors that will bring technology and market expertise that Flipkart earnestly needs, in contrast to the previous round of mostly financial investors. Flipkart has been and will continue to make acquisitions to increase scale, and the next challenge is to strategise the path to a sustainable business model within a set time frame. The expertise it is getting from the investors, it will be able to establish itself as a true market leader from both the technology and operational perspectives,” Sandy Shen, Research Director, Gartner commented.



The money will also help Flipkart pursue some of the new categories it wants to enter so as to increase its reach. Flipkart had evinced an interest in entering grocery e-tail, a way to boost the average internet spending of the Indian customer. The company expects that groceries and daily consumption products will help bring back the customer more often than electronic goods and apparels. Scrapping of the APMC Act in several states has enabled retail chains to buy food products directly from the farmers. This ensures better margins in the otherwise thin-margin grocery business.



In October 2015, Flipkart had launched a grocery ordering app called ‘Nearby’ that would deliver fruits, vegetables, soaps and other staples from supermarkets to customers within an hour of receiving an order. However, Flipkart shut the app in February 2016 after test-marketing in Bangalore. Amazon too is aggressively looking at grocery as a category.



According to industry watchers, getting SoftBank as an investor also provides a prospect of getting a strategic investor to run the business in the future. Softbank is also an investor in Alibaba and in order to keep a global giant like Amazon at bay, Flipkart needs expertise and proven strategies like that of Alibaba.



Alibaba is an investor in Paytm, whose wallet operations are much larger than the e-commerce business. Paytm too has plans to grow the e-commerce business. As per industry sources, SoftBank is interested in making investments in Paytm as well. SoftBank’s board has sought more clarity on its investment plans in Paytm.



“Once Softbank’s plans with regard to investment in Paytm become clearer, it is possible to see further



consolidation in the market. The horizontal e-commerce space in any market allows only two large players.



The others have to go.



Softbank will play a



crucial role in deciding which player ends up in the last man standing game in the Indian e-commerce



market,” added sources.



