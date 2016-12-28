Smooth drive for farm machinery under GST

Machinery used in agriculture, including tractors and harvesters, are likely to be kept at the lowest tax slab under goods and services tax (GST), which could come as bonanza for companies like Mahindra & Mahindra, John Dere and Tafe.



The finance ministry has agreed with the agriculture ministry that it is necessary to put duty at the lowest level to promote farm mechanisation, sources said. As prime minister Modi has said farmers’ income should double in the next six years, mechanisation will play an important role to increase yields, the sources said. The GST Council on November 3 had decided to fix a four-tier tax structure under the GST regime slated to be rolled out from April 1. The new slabs agreed upon are 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent. Goods and services will be taxed at these rates while essential items will be kept at zero.



Since 2014, there has been no excise duty on tractors while local levies vary from state-to-state. Component costs inclusive of excise, value added tax, service tax, etc make up about 75 per cent of the dealer price of a tractor. However, components captively used for manufacturing tractors are exempted from excise duty.



Since manufacturers bear about 12 per cent on components, the effective tax on a tractor is around 8 per cent. Lower level of tax for machinery will also help the government to achieve the target of agri-credit as about 33 per cent of it is advanced as term-loans for purchase of tractors, harvestors and other machines, a government official said.



Of the Rs 9 lakh crore agriculture credit allocated in 2016-17, about Rs 6 lakh crore was earmarked for crop loan and the remaining Rs 3 lakh crore for term loan.



Domestic tractor volumes have posted a recovery since the beginning of the current financial year as the volume growth in the festive months has been more pronounced with a growth of 49 per cent in September and 34 per cent in October, according to a research report by Icra. Agri demand has shown signs of improvement, the report said.



The key driver of recovery in current financial year has been improvement in farm sentiments led by healthier southwest monsoon compared with previous two financial years, said Subrata Ray, senior group V-P, Icra. There has been a recovery in tractor volumes across India as volume increased 25.2 per cent between April and October this year compared with the corresponding period in 2015-16.



M&M has strengthened its market leadership status, with the company constituting about 44 per cent of the total domestic industry volumes. It has gained market share across all regions, benefiting from strong brand recognition, enhanced financing tieups and dealer penetration, Icra said.



TAFE, despite continuing to be the second largest player, has lost market sha­res across nearly all regions, it said. International Tractors, which sells under Sonalika brand, had seen market share expansion over FY12-FY15, but has failed to gain further market share and continues to remain the third largest player in the industry, the report said.



Escorts, has gained market share across all regions, benefitting from enhanced management focus and improved product portfolio aft­er new launches while John Deere has increased its market share to 7 per cent in the first 7 months of FY17 compared with year ago period.



Agriculture secretary SK Pattanayak said farm mec­h­a­nsisation has to be raised to remove drudgery and save labour cost. Adoption of mac­hines in cultivation has a potential to cut production costs by 25 per cent and to raise output by 20 per cent.



According to a Ficci report, farm mechanisation in India is growing below 5 per cent in the past two decades and one of the reasons for lower growth is high cost of machinery & equipment.



prabhudatta.m@mydigitalfc.com



