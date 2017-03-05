Smaller cities a new destination for VC, angel firms

Venture Capital funding and angel investing is no longer a metro phenomenon. These angels do not fear to tread the un-trodden paths to reach out to businesses – both traditional and modern - in smaller cities. In the past couple of years smaller cities have started attracting considerable number of investments.



“VC and angel firms are looking for new destinations of fund utilization. We have been travelling to cities like Indore, Jalgaon, Erode and Rajamundry looking for opportunities. While there are early-stage investments happening in start-ups, some of the traditional businesses too are looking for growth capital,” said Srini Vudayagiri, investment director and partner of Peepul Capital.



As per the data from Venture Intelligence, VC funds did 38 investments valued $187 million in tier II, III cities in 2014. This went up to 59 investments valued $272 million in 2015.



“Around three years back non-metro cities used to grab only 15 per cent of our investments and this has gone up to 30 per cent now. We have done several investments in cities like Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Nasik. We realize there is a huge potential in these cities. Quality of start-ups that are coming up now has significantly improved,” said Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, co-founder of Venture Catalysts.



The start-up eco-system and incubators that have come up in several states like Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have seen digital and mobile-based ventures taking shape in cities like Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Hubli, Mangalore and Vizag. “There are overseas-returned Indians who go back to their home towns and set up start-ups. They are well aware about with the benefits of getting external funding in scaling up. Government’s ‘Start-up India’ campaign too has improved entrepreneurial sentiments in smaller cities, though the infrastructure is still far from desirable,” said Sharma.



Even otherwise, the awareness about VC/PE and angel funding in smaller cities have gone up in recent years. Sharma finds that many of these start-ups have sound business models and clear understanding about scaling up and exit for funds.



The smaller cities still have several challenges in terms of infrastructure, access to right talent and market. But the mindset towards accepting “external professional capital” is changing even among the traditional businesses. Most of the traditional businesses in these towns across different sectors are largely family-owned. These family-owned businesses have a strong understanding of unit economics. Those who want to move up to the next level are willing to take funding firms in their boards and accept their professional advice and mentoring.



