Small businessmen prepare for digital payments future

Small businessmen were caught unawares when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a ban on transactions using old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes.



The Colaba area of Mumbai, which is a tourist hub, has seen business slump by 40-to-50 per cent since the demonetisation came into effect at midnight of November 8. But those accepting digitised payments have fared well, some even recording more business at the cost of their rivals who do not have a swipe machine.



Most business owners in the area are convinced that in future they may have to go the digital way for payments. Still a small section of business owners remain unconvinced.



Owners of small businesses accept credit and debit cards while payment using mobile phones is still scarce. It is difficult to locate those accepting mobile payment systems in Colaba.



A.K. Pandey of UP Handloom in Colaba said, “We have been using a swipe machine for over five years. This is an area where most shoppers visiting use credit cards. We didn’t suffer much due to the cash crunch, rather our business this month is even better. The Prime Minister has taken a very big decision. There is initial pain but later there will be some benefit.”



Shopowners who do not have swipe machines have realised they have to move with the times. Adnan Arsiwala, working with a small photo studio in Colaba said, “We have ordered a swipe machine but there is an order back log with the supplier. They are saying it will take three weeks for us to get it.”



The owners of the studio did not think they would need to have swipe machines because of the small items they sold. Now, with business down, they have little option but to order the swipe machine.



According to him, at one point they had a swipe machine installed by HSBC and then by Bank of Baroda. But, it was returned as the banks wanted a minimum business every month. That criterion has now been done away with, and there is only a fixed monthly rental of Rs 350 per machine.



Mohammad Shakeel, who owns a pavement shop selling readymade garments, has seen his business drop sharply. He said, “If it is required we will adopt digital payments. It has been difficult in the initial few days of the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknote ban. Customers would give us Rs 2,000 currency notes for purchases of Rs 500.” He added, “Modiji alone is trying to do something for the poor. All of us have been impacted. We have to wait and watch how it works.”



Nancy who sits at the cash counter of Chetana Craft Centre which sells ladies garments said, “Actually swipe machines helped in transactions during the cash crunch. In the first and second week, business was impacted with sales coming down to almost 50 per cent. The major part of the sales took place through swipe cards. If card payments were Rs 15,000, cash payments amounted to Rs 2,000, compared to 50:50 cash and swipe card transactions before November 8.”



Helios - The Watch Store by Titan near the famous Kala Ghoda area has seen a drop in business despite having digital payment facility as cash transactions have come down. A store manager that Financial Chronicle spoke to said, “People are shying away from digital payments for costly watches in the range of Rs One lakh, as such transactions could be investigated later.”



The real challenge is being faced by hotel and restaurant owners where the footfalls are very high and payments are in small denominations of Rs 15 to Rs 500.



Sahakari Bhandar in Colaba, just 300 metres from the Gateway of India and Taj Mahal Hotel, looked empty at 6.30 in the evening, a far cry from just a few weeks ago when it would be nearly full. Sahakari Bhandar has seen a 40 per cent drop in business since November 9. Its manager said said, “We are not thinking of changing to swipe machines as our bills are small, Rs 15 for a cup of tea to Rs 35 for a plate of idlis or at the most Rs 200 to Rs 500 if a family comes to eat. We will not be able to handle transactions through swipe machines and people coming here know that we only accept cash.”



Punjabi Moti Halwai, a popular eatery in Mumbai’s famous landmark, the 29-storey Bombay Stock Exchange building, has seen a big drop in business. Four months back, the shop got a swipe machine to handle digital payments, and is therefore prepared to receive payments by card.



Overall it’s a mixed picture of both cash and digital payments. The companies pushing for digital payments say results have been promising so far, according to a Reuters report. But these are just like drops in the ocean for a country as big and with population of over 125 crore.



“Paytm, backed by Chinese Internet giant Alibaba Group Holding, has added 700 sales representatives since November 8, taking its number of agents to 5,000. The company, which has 4,500 full-time employees, plans to double the number of agents to more than 10,000, as it aggressively expands its network,” according to Reuters.



“It (Paytm) says it has nearly doubled the number of small merchants signed up to its services to 1.5 million in the last few weeks and added eight million clients to the 150 million it had before the banknote ban.”



“MobiKwik, whose backers include US venture capital firm Sequoia Capital and American Express, said it had increased its agent base to more than 10,000 from about 1,000 before the Modi move.”



“Merchants on its (MobiKwik) platform have risen to 2,50,000 from 1,50,000 previously, and chief executive Bipin Preet Singh said they were aiming for a million in two months. It has added five million accounts since November 8, bringing the total to 40 million.



