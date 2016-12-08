Small businesses are the worst hit

Post-demonetisation, small businesses are unable to run their operations as before, thanks to the financial squeeze stemming from the new withdrawal limit and banks’ inability to give them enough cash.



Given that most micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) uses cash for transactions and pay wages, their businesses have come to a grinding halt, say industry sources.



In urban centres, as factories stopped work or went slow on production, most workers had gone back to their villages, promising to return when the situation stablised, but most would never.



Further, a big chunk of MSMEs has operations in rural areas, where a majority remains unbanked and has no access to the Internet to make digital payments.



The Reserve Bank of India has allowed small businesses to withdraw up to Rs 50,000 a week, which is far less than their normal requirements. The MSME ministry has urged the finance ministry to raise the limit to at least Rs 2 lakh. The normal cash requirement of an MSME is estimated at Rs 5 lakh a week.



But banks are unable to give even the paltry Rs 50,000, says Anil Bhardwaj, secretary-general, the Federation of Indian Small, Micro and Medium Enterprises (Fisme).



Bhardwaj said it could take another five to six months for cash supply to become normal. The currency disruption could cripple MSMEs and their ability to provide employment if immediate remedial steps are not taken, says Bhardwaj.



Dwelling on reasons behind informal nature of jobs in the MSME sector, Bhardwaj said that a major deterrent in regular employment is the cost of social security (PF, ESI) which small enterprises find difficult to bear. Beside, it is also laborious for them to ensure regulatory compliances.



“Workers also prefer the entire wage in cash without any social security deduction. Paying them through cheque means brining such employment on record,” he said.



A delegation from Fisme recently met finance minister Arun Jaitley and suggested implementation of measures like enhanced asset leverage (5-6 times of the collateral), reduction in interest rates (250-300 basis points) and guided fall of the rupee exchange rate to improve cash availability to the sector.



To alleviate the pain of the sector, the trade body has suggested that banks be asked to extend the default period to six months for treating an account as a non-performing asset. It has also suggested that the government should use the current cash crisis to formalise employment in the sector.



