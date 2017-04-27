Slow internet may exclude Arunachal Pradesh from GST

Arunachal Pradesh runs the risk of falling out of ‘one nation one tax’ regime as the sensitive border state lacks bandwidth to stay connected with GST servers.



Expressing concern over poor internet connectivity, revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia has sent an SoS to his counterpart in the telecom department (DoT) for improving the digital infrastructure. If the concern is not addressed immediately, it might delay the rollout of the goods and services tax (GST) that is targeted for July 1 launch.



In a recent visit to the Northeastern state, it was found that OFC (optical fibre cable) connectivity is available only in seven out of 20 districts. Further, the shortage of OFC cables is causing delay in completion of works within the stipulated time. There have been instances of delayed response from the Border Road Organisation, the agency tasked to construct highways in the hill state, for repairing the damaged cables.



This has prompted Adhia to write a letter to PK Pujari, secretary DoT seeking his intervention.



“I would be grateful if you could kindly give the work of supervising the connectivity in North-East to a senior officer in DoT and have all these complaints removed,” Adhia is learnt to have requested to Pujari.



Adhia has underlined the need for high-speed internet connectivity for GST. It will be required for connecting the GST server and the state data centre. The quality of internet is also important for processing huge amount of data online. In a meeting with officials of Arunachal Pradesh, it was found that the state has got serious constraints in terms of availability of internet.



An official source said many infrastructure projects are being executed in the state by different agencies. However, there is no proper coordination among them. The revenue department, which is responsible for rolling out GST, wants the telecom ministry to station a senior officer in Itanagar to ensure a synchronised approach.



The GST is billed as the biggest tax reforms in decades and seeks to subsume most of the indirect taxes. This will remove economic borders among states and turn India into a common market. Experts estimate the tax reform to add 1.5-2 per cent to the country's GDP.



Most of the legislative exercise for implementing the indirect tax reform is almost complete. States are currently in the process of clearing the state GST (SGST) bills in their assemblies. The Centre hopes that all states will pass SGSTs in their respective assemblies by May-end clearing the deck for July 1 roll-out.



