Slow down likely after rush of funds

After pumping in huge funds before the implementation of the General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR), overseas investors may slow down their purchases in the Indian market in the coming months, says experts.



Market participants estimate about one-third of the inflows of the Rs 56,261 crore inflows in March were linked to buying ahead of the implementation GAAR which makes it harder to avoid domestic taxes by routing investments through tax havens.



Slow down



According to experts, FPI buying rush seen in March may slow down after April 1 with GAAR coming into effect. Several foreign finds have accelerated the investments to avoid the provisions of GAAR.



“Overseas investors had brought upfront their planned purchase of Indian stocks to before March 31 to take advantage of the grandfathering window so that they did not have to pay any extra capital gains tax,” says analyst with a leading foreign brokerage house. “So we may see a slowdown in FPI activity in the coming months,” he added.



According experts several hedge funds and India-focused exchange traded funds (ETFs) have used the grandfathering window to bring in money before the GAAR implementation.



Many analysts feel that over the long-term, India still remains a positive story for many investors, even with GAAR meaning higher taxes for foreign investors.



Anand Rathi Research in a note said, “FDI and FII inflows are likely to increase due to the improvement in economic fundamentals. This would continue to strengthen the exchange rate.”



India focused offshore funds have received strong inflows in the past few months and lot of that would be deployed in the coming months. As per estimates, it should be somewhere around $1.5 billion in the past three months. The positive aspect of these flows is that most of these flows are coming through India focused offshore funds compared to ETFs.



Long term



The money which comes to India focused offshore funds is considered to be long-term money and that means that the foreign investors or the foreign portfolio managers are looking at India from long-term investment destination. India is not the only country that has seen gaining FII flows.



Even other emerging markets like South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, they are also getting good FII flow.



According to analysts, India stands out on the macroeconomic front and implementation of economic reforms that would cheer FPIs investing in India from a long-term perspective.



The factors that make India attractive for FIIs include the reform push by the government, improving macro fundamentals and hopes of an improvement in corporate earnings, they said.



