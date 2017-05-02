LoginRegister
Slot constraints at Delhi airport hit airlines hard

By Nirbhay Kumar May 02 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: News
Growing slot constraints at the Delhi airport may force domestic carriers to shift their new flight services to nearby airports like Jaipur and Chandigarh.

Airline industry sources said they did not get flight timings as per their choice in the ongoing summer schedule and had to settle for other available timings. With more services set to start out of Delhi under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS), bigger airlines are set to face more congestion affecting their growth.

An executive of a private airline said airport operators don’t have enough capacity to allow more RCS flights but they will have to accommodate them under the government pressure.

Since RCS flights are exempted from paying airport charges, airport operators in key metros such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore are not keen to allot slots to new carriers operating under the subsidy scheme to promote affordable flight services.

“During the summer sch­edule we did not get the slots we wanted. If we get customers who want to fly at 4 pm but we have a 6 O’clock slot, then certainly we will see an impact on the business. Right now, the situation is not that bad but we see it worsening in time to come, maybe over a period of time. It will have an impact on growth. From 6 am to 3 pm, no slots are available at the Delhi airport. Then from 4 pm to 9 pm, slots are not available,” the executive said.

“We will have to divert our flights to other cities ne­arby to optimise operations,” he added. The Delhi airport can han­dle 67 flight movements per hour but the civil aviation ministry is trying to look for ways to increase it to 95 during the peak flying hours. The additional capacity will allow the airport to handle 90 million passengers annually from 60 mill­ion now. But it will take 3 years to complete the task of ramping up the airside capacity.

The UK’s air navigation service provider NATS has been engaged to help exp­and the airside capacity. In addition to this, a flight operat­ions panel has been set up to work out the modalities for airside expansion.

nirbhaykumar@mydigitalfc.com

