A sleeping pod with TV, music system for Gen Y

Here is a sleeping pod for the urban Gen Y population — a queen-size bed with attached personal TV, adjustable reading lamp, music system, power outlets, gaming, storage space and master controls.



The young population does not believe in owning furniture, neither does it go by the age-old concept of furniture. Rental furniture company Furlenco knows that products have to be multi-purpose and innovative if it has to woo this target customer. The multi-utility furniture, The Pod, has been created for Gen Y consumers who migrate to new cities for work, end up opting for compact accommodation as per their budget and yet refuse to compromise on necessities and entertainment needs. For them, traditional furniture like cots, dining tables and large sofas are unnecessary. They want utility furniture that can serve multiple purposes without crowding the home.



They give more importance to latest electronic gadgets. The bed has a 32-inch Panasonic LED TV, a 10 watt 2.1 surround sound speaker with a sub-woofer and support for gaming console.



There is an attached bookshelf and an adjustable LED reading lamp. In order to control all these features, there is a master control unit. Furlenco rents furniture to people who don’t want to own them but use them. Almost 75 per cent of Furlenco’s customers in Ba­n­galore, Mumbai and Pune belong to the age group of 20 to 35 years. The company is also starting operations in Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad.



Millennials make for the largest chunk of customers for Rentomojo as well. The online rental company has operations in eight top cities and has added two-wheelers to its product catalogue. “Yo­u­ng customers want to upgrade electronic devices and appliances more often than others. They do not want to get stuck with old appliances and hence prefer paying a fraction of the value as rent than buying them. The new generation do not believe in owning everything,” said Geetansh Bamania, CEO and founder, RentoMojo



“A majority of millennials residing in the cities do not have the luxury of huge living spaces. They usually end up living in under-furnished houses with bare minimum essentials like a mattress or a sofa-cum-bed. They would rather spend their money on buying the latest gadget or travelling than buying furniture. We designed The Pod after conducting an elaborate survey on how much time this particular category of people spent at home and what they did there,” said Ajith Mohan Karimpana, founder and CEO, Furlenco.



Furlenco looks forward to have 30 to 40 per cent of its products serving multiple purposes in the near future. It designs and manufactures the furniture. Furlenco’s had earlier launched multi-utility furniture named Bounce and Float. Furlenco had recently raised Rs 200 crore in its Series B funding to expand business.



