LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Brands

Skipper eyes renewable energy to propel growth

By Ritwik Mukherjee Apr 25 2017 , Kolkata

Tags: News
BSE-listed Skipper Limited, one of the leading manufacturers in the power transmission and distribution and polymer pipes & fittings segment, is betting big on the government’s increasing thrust on renewable energy (particularly solar structural manufacturing), railways electrification drive and smart cities initiatives for its future growth. Banking on these, the company is expecting a 15 per cent jump in its bottomline in near future, said Sharan Bansal, director, Skipper.

While the engineering products division of the company is looking at brownfield expansions, the polymer pipes division is eyeing greenfield expansions as well, said Bansal. Significantly, as much as 85 per cent of the company’s business comes from its engineering products business (T&D infrastructure), while 10 per cent comes from PVC business and the remaining 5 per cent comes from EPC business. Going forward, the PVC business is expected to go up to 30 per cent of the group’s overall business.

“The PVC business may be just 10 per cent (Rs 150 crore, in value terms) of our overall business at this point in time, but it is a fast growing business and we want to latch on to the opportunities. We know it’s a brand game and we are gearing up for that as well. We will soon be a strong pan India brand,” said Bansal.

ritwikmukherjee

@mydigitalfc.com

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY BRANDS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Killing fields of Sukma
    Taking development to the hinterland that is ruled by the left extremists is the only lasting solution

    In 2010, it was the 82nd battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) that virtually got decimated in Dantewada district after a guerrilla operati

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium : THE UGLY AND INCONVENIENT TRUTH

Same song, different verse. The time for polemics over how ...

Urs Schoettli

On the brink, indeed

Once again the Korean Peninsula is on the brink of ...

Zehra Naqvi

How to lower your anxiety

Emotional states of a person have a direct connection with ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter