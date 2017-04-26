Skipper eyes renewable energy to propel growth

BSE-listed Skipper Limited, one of the leading manufacturers in the power transmission and distribution and polymer pipes & fittings segment, is betting big on the government’s increasing thrust on renewable energy (particularly solar structural manufacturing), railways electrification drive and smart cities initiatives for its future growth. Banking on these, the company is expecting a 15 per cent jump in its bottomline in near future, said Sharan Bansal, director, Skipper.



While the engineering products division of the company is looking at brownfield expansions, the polymer pipes division is eyeing greenfield expansions as well, said Bansal. Significantly, as much as 85 per cent of the company’s business comes from its engineering products business (T&D infrastructure), while 10 per cent comes from PVC business and the remaining 5 per cent comes from EPC business. Going forward, the PVC business is expected to go up to 30 per cent of the group’s overall business.



“The PVC business may be just 10 per cent (Rs 150 crore, in value terms) of our overall business at this point in time, but it is a fast growing business and we want to latch on to the opportunities. We know it’s a brand game and we are gearing up for that as well. We will soon be a strong pan India brand,” said Bansal.



ritwikmukherjee



@mydigitalfc.com



