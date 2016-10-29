Siva loans were in order, says Tata arm

Tata Capital on Friday said the Rs 200-crore loan to two firms of Siva group was sanctioned by a panel of its board and due processes were followed, rebutting ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry's allegation that it was given on the "strong advice" of an executive trustee.



Tata Capital further said the facility was settled in June 2014 and due disclosures were made in the audited financial statements of the company.



"Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd (TCFSL) had extended secured term loans to Siva Industries and Holdings (SIHL) and Siva Ventures (SVL) aggregating Rs 200 crore. The facility was sanctioned by the investment credit committee of the board," the firm said in a statement.



It said: "Due internal processes as applicable for sanctions of loans of such nature and value were followed. The facility had a security cover significantly in excess of the loans granted and was backed by a personal guarantee of C Sivasankaran."



