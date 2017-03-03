Sitharaman to take up e-comm payment issue

Commerce and industry minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said she would take up the issue of non-payment by e-commerce players to their vendors with the consumer affairs ministry.



Several vendors have complained of payment default by e-commerce players. FC was the first to report about this unfolding crisis in India’s nascent e-commerce ecosystem.



"Yes, there are lot of people telling me about it. Lot of people have approached me through the social media. I need to work together with the consumer affairs ministry on this," Sitharaman told reporters in New Delhi.



She said the government needs to ascertain whether it is commercial transactions going wrong or there are violations of the policy.



"There are too many angles to it," she added.



Sitharaman said this while replying to a question about the complaints of vendors regarding non-payment of dues.



"Its not just the commerce ministry which has to do it, maybe, one or two more departments and ministries will have to come on board. I am conscious of what has been coming through in the market...I am working with them to find out how we can respond," she said.



With Snapdeal facing a crisis and many smaller e-commerce outfits winding up operations, the online vendors association has approached Sitharaman last week to ring fence their exposure.



These vendors, the majority of them are startups and are first generation entrepreneurs, fear an impending payment delay from retail biggies that could hit them hard and cripple their business.



Online vendors had met Sitharaman earlier also to take up the issue of pending payment from cash-strapped e-commerce firm AskMe. Now, top e-retailer Snapdeal slipping into a crisis has only added to their worries. This prompted them to knock on the government doors for a lifeline in case the crisis deepens.



As many as 1,500 vendors, under the banner of All-India Online Vendor Association (AIOVA), have met the commerce minister once again to take up payment issues which have multiplied after demonetisation. In a letter to the commerce ministry, the trade body has expressed apprehension about the possible delay in payment from Snapdeal.



As reported by FC, the association estimates that Snapdeal may be owing Rs 300-Rs 400 crore in outstanding dues to vendors and goods in transit.



Most of the online market places such as Flipkart, Snapdeal and Paytm are in losses. While their business model is to underwrite huge discounts offered by the registered vendors to grab larger share of the market pie resulting in huge losses, a delay in fund infusion by their promoters and investors could trigger a deep crisis. This could destroy the eco-system built by them over the past few years and force registered sellers to shut down.



