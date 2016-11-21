LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Money

Sitharaman sympathises with exporters hit by cash crunch

By FC Bureau Nov 21 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
The government is likely to relax cash withdrawal norms for exporters of labour-intensive items such as handloom and handicraft. Commerce minister Nirmala Sitharaman has assured exporters that she would take up their demand of raising withdrawal limit to Rs 5 lakh a week with finance minister Arun Jaitley. The current limit is Rs 50,000 a week. The issue was raised by export promotion councils during their meeting with Sitharaman here on Monday.

“They voiced the short-term difficulty that they are facing. Majority of them stated that a segment of their activity like procurement of raw material happens to a large extent in cash,” the minister told reporters. In labour-intensive sectors such as carpet and handloom, they are dependent on cash withdrawal. Sitharaman ruled out any possibility of misuse of any relaxation, if given, and said the government can find out where the money is being spent from such export units.

“We have assured them that we will take a very quick and well-compiled report to the finance ministry so that quick remedial solutions are offered. We will pitch for them and I am sure that the finance ministry will give us a sympathetic hearing,” she said.

Some exporters have informed Sitharaman that after the ban on currency notes they have preferred closing the units for past one week while a few others have reduced the production by up to 35 per cent or 40 per cent of their normal output. Exporters also said that the November output could be hit because of this on-going problem.

The government had earlier this month demonetised high value notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 to flush out black money.

The sudden move led to people queuing up before banks and ATMs to deposit and exchange old notes.

S.C. Ralhan, president of the Federation of Indian Exporters’ Organisations, said the industry’s concern has been broadly in three areas — payment of wages to seasonal and migrant workers, transportation of raw material and finished products and procurement of raw materials or finished goods from unorganised sectors including farmers.

He said the government has been requested to increase the limit of withdrawal to one per cent of the preceding year’s sale per month, which will be easy to operate by the bankers who have access to the balance sheet of the company.

An exporter who participated in the meeting said the decision of the government may slow down the economy particularly in the sectors primarily dealing in cash. But this would be a course correction for larger inclusive growth and greater push to Indian economy in future, he added.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY MONEY

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Bridge the gap
    It is the responsibility of the government to run an education initiative in tax laws

    With the ongoing demonetisation process, government to some extent will be able to address the issue of existing stock of black money in the economy.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Gautam Datt

Cong will return to power, says Sonia

Congress president Sonia Gandhi is confident that the Congress will ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

The info-realm of our conscious awareness

It goes without saying that all of us inherit our ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter