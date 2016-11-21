Sitharaman sympathises with exporters hit by cash crunch

The government is likely to relax cash withdrawal norms for exporters of labour-intensive items such as handloom and handicraft. Commerce minister Nirmala Sitharaman has assured exporters that she would take up their demand of raising withdrawal limit to Rs 5 lakh a week with finance minister Arun Jaitley. The current limit is Rs 50,000 a week. The issue was raised by export promotion councils during their meeting with Sitharaman here on Monday.



“They voiced the short-term difficulty that they are facing. Majority of them stated that a segment of their activity like procurement of raw material happens to a large extent in cash,” the minister told reporters. In labour-intensive sectors such as carpet and handloom, they are dependent on cash withdrawal. Sitharaman ruled out any possibility of misuse of any relaxation, if given, and said the government can find out where the money is being spent from such export units.



“We have assured them that we will take a very quick and well-compiled report to the finance ministry so that quick remedial solutions are offered. We will pitch for them and I am sure that the finance ministry will give us a sympathetic hearing,” she said.



Some exporters have informed Sitharaman that after the ban on currency notes they have preferred closing the units for past one week while a few others have reduced the production by up to 35 per cent or 40 per cent of their normal output. Exporters also said that the November output could be hit because of this on-going problem.



The government had earlier this month demonetised high value notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 to flush out black money.



The sudden move led to people queuing up before banks and ATMs to deposit and exchange old notes.



S.C. Ralhan, president of the Federation of Indian Exporters’ Organisations, said the industry’s concern has been broadly in three areas — payment of wages to seasonal and migrant workers, transportation of raw material and finished products and procurement of raw materials or finished goods from unorganised sectors including farmers.



He said the government has been requested to increase the limit of withdrawal to one per cent of the preceding year’s sale per month, which will be easy to operate by the bankers who have access to the balance sheet of the company.



An exporter who participated in the meeting said the decision of the government may slow down the economy particularly in the sectors primarily dealing in cash. But this would be a course correction for larger inclusive growth and greater push to Indian economy in future, he added.



