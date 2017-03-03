Sitharaman, Subramanian spar over regulatory bodies

The remark by chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian that regulators in the country are yet to attain maturity prompted commerce minister Nirmala Sitharaman to assert that these institutions are striving to be dynamic.



The differing views came into the open at a conference here. Later, when asked to clarify the difference, Sitharaman tried to downplay the issue. “I think regulatory institutions in India are still a work in progress. I do not think that we have attained the kind of maturity in our regulatory institutions that we need to and let's be honest about that,” Subramanian said.



Speaking at the conference after Subramanian, Sitharaman differed with his views saying institutions like the Competition Commission of India (CCI) are striving to be dynamic. Subramanian was not present when the minister spoke.



“CCI is still work in progress, if Arvind Subramanian has to say that, I would think it is not work in progress. I think CCI is striving to be a dynamic institution so that its response is literally in real time to the requirements of the Indian economy,” she said.



“I wouldn't think it is a work in progress but it has to continue to be a dynamic institution rather than be fixated about from a point to a point today where are we. It has to be buoyant, it has to keep moving,” she said.



When asked whether both of them were on different pages, Sitharaman said she was trying to put into context that the country's transition was rather protracted.



“I don't see a conflict of opinion between the two of us. We need a competition commission which is going to respond with more nuanced positions,” she said.



Subramanian and Sitharaman also were on different pages with respect to learning from privatisation that led to oligarchy in Russia and China. “For a long time we were enamoured with privatisation to make way for competition but I think certainly the experience of countries around the world, especially Russia, taught us that privatisation per se is not encouraging competition,” Subramanian said.



Subramanian said that the experience of Russian oligarchs post the collapse of the USSR in the early 1990s proved this.



While acknowledging that the routes taken by China and Russia led to oligarchy in those countries, she, however, said making them a point of comparison with India does not fair at all. “We need to support the private sector without an approach of either supporting business or going against business so as to prevent formation of oligarchies,” she said.



Sitharaman also said to compare India with Singapore and China would lead us to frustration. “Can we be a Singapore-like free economy straightaway... no,” she said.



This is because social, economic, educational levels are uneven across the country, she said. “So, we have to temper down aspirations somewhat in execution of policy,” she added.



The minister said it was not possible to jump from control economy to complete privatisation.



Sitharaman said the NDA government is neither pro- nor anti-business, but a fair trade regulator like the Competition Commission is necessary to prevent monopolies or cartels.



“We want a competition commission that is going to look at things from the point of view of today’s situation of India rather than think we are in a completely free market, and we need a regulator that is minimal,” Sitharaman said.



