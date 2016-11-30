Sipadan, Integrated Core sell IDFC Bank shares worth Rs 690cr

Sipadan Investments (Mauritius) Ltd and Integrated Core Strategies Asia today offloaded a total of over 10 crore shares of IDFC Bank for an estimated Rs 690 crore through open market transactions.



Sipadan, an arm of Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Berhad, sold 8.04 crore shares of IDFC Bank, while Integrated Core Strategies Asia Pte Ltd offloaded 2.04 crore of the bank, as per bulk deal data available with the stock exchanges.



The shares were sold on an average price of Rs 68.34 valuing the transaction at Rs 689.96 crore.



Currently, Sipadan owns 9.06 crore shares, or 2.67 per cent, in IDFC Bank.



Meanwhile, Swiss Finance Corporation picked up 4.64 crore shares of the bank for Rs 316.57 crore.



The bank's stock ended at Rs 68.60 on BSE, down 3.45 per cent, from its previous close.



