Singh tears demonetisation to shreds

For more than a week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stayed away from the winter session of Parliament drawing criticism from the opposition clamouring for his presence to hear it out on the cash crisis. When he did make an appearance on Thursday, what he heard in the Rajya Sabha was certainly not music to his ears.



The first note on the prime minister’s decision to ban Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes was played by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, whose silence had become a butt of jokes during his tenure.



Singh, credited with India’s economic turnaround in 1991, dismissed the roll out of demonetisation as “monumental mismanagement” warning that it will bring down the GDP growth by 2 percent. “This is an underestimate, not an overestimate,” he warned.



Silencing backers of demonetisation who argue that it will be useful for the economy in the long run, Singh a recalled a quote: “In the long run, we are all dead.”



In a remark that rattled the ruling benches, Singh termed the government’s decision to demonetise the currency notes as “organised loot and legalised plunder”.



The government was quick to remind Singh that it was he who had presided over the most corrupt governments in the history of India and was now talking about loot. “It is disappointing to hear from people who were in charge of the government when the most black money was generated, most corruption scandals came to the fore,” said Arun Jaitley naming the number of scams that were unearthed during the UPA regime from 2G spectrum to Coal gate.



He also dismissed the former prime minister’s apprehension that the GDP will be hurt. He reiterated that demonetisation will have a positive impact on the economy in the medium and long term. “Lot of shadow money will become part of banking system,” he said.



Leading the Trinamool Congress assault against demonetisations, Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien, whose party has been its most vocal critic, said that anybody who is not supporting government’s policy on black money is not an anti-national and added that the country has seen loss of over Rs 3 lakh crore in GDP in the past 15 days. O’Brien said that note ban was a heartless and ill-conceived blow to the middle class, the agriculture and the tea garden workers. “It has badly hurt the grassroots,” he added.



O’Brien also took a dig at the PM quoting Bob Dylan’s song The times they are a-changin at British band Coldplay’s concert in Mumbai, saying: “Try as you may to hassle us, that will only strengthen our conviction to fight more...We cannot find a solution with someone with hubris. Great self-confidence before nemesis.”



Pointing to the prime minister’s survey to rate his government’s demonetisation decision on his official app, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati challenged the prime minister to dissolve the Lok Sabha and face fresh elections. “Agar PM mein himmat hai to Lok Sabha bhang karaayein, desh mein chunaav karayein, sahi survey tabhi hoga (If PM has guts, he should dissolve the Lok Sabha, hold elections in the country, that will be the real survey,” she said.



