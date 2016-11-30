Silos stuck in logjam

The government’s ambitious plan to build 10 million tonnes of silos may not be achieved in next three years as targeted, which prompted the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to seek appointment of another agency to oversee the construction. FCI has concluded contracts for construction of 250,000 tonnes capacity of silos under the viability gap-funding (VGF) mode at six places, so far.



Out of this only 25,000-50,000 tonnes may be commissioned before the start of the next financial year, a government official said.



The food ministry had approached the cabinet secretary to transfer the job of building silos to some other agency, as FCI did not have the requisite engineering personnel to undertake the task, he said. Following this, the railways was asked to take up the job as most of the silos are to come up near railway tracks only, he said. But the railways refused to take up the job expressing its inability because of huge construction activities in its own sector, sources said.



The cabinet secretariat is exploring the option of a third agency, which could be given the supervising responsibility, right from floating of the tender to the commiss­i­o­ning of the project, sources added.



Out of the six silo contracts finalised, Adani Agri Logistics will construct a 50,000 tonnes silo in Katihar, Bihar, and another 25,000 tonnes silo in Kotkapura, Punjab.



Sudheeksha Warehouse & Construction Company has been contracted to build a 25,000 tonnes silo in Whitefield, near Bangalore, in Karnataka.



FCI has also awarded contract to Sri Karthikeya Spinning & Weaving Mills to set up three silos of 50,000 tonnes capacity each in Narela (Delhi), Sahnewal (Punjab) and Changsgari (Assam).



The government has also floated request for proposal under the non-viability gap-funding mode for 26 locations for a total capacity of 1.35 million tonnes in May this year. Sources said 145 bids were received from 29 companies and they were being scrutinised.



FCI provides guarantee of rentals for 30 years for silo operation by private companies besides 20 per cent viability gap funding as per infrastructure projects norms.



Under the ‘design, build, finance, operate & transfer’ scheme, the private developer would be responsible for development of the silo, for which FCI will be providing adequate land parcel.



Steel silo with bulk handling facility is highly mechanised and is a modern way of storing of wheat in bulk by FCI. Silos ensure better preservation of grain and enhance the shelf life, an FCI official said.



If grain (except rice) is stored in silos and transported in bulk, losses due to theft, pilferage and transportation would be negligible compared with storage in conventional warehouses.



In silos, it requires about one-third land compared with conventional storage warehouses. Also, silos can be operated round the clock to improve overall efficiency.



Meanwhile, new godowns of 20,000 tonnes capacity have been added by FCI in Bihar during September under the private entrepreneur guarantee (PEG) scheme, taking the total capacity added under the scheme to 13.580 million tonnes.



Each year, FCI purchases roughly 15-20 per cent of India's wheat output and 12-15 per cent of its rice output and stores them at various places across the country.



