Significant improvement in situation in Srinagar city

By PTI Nov 01 2016 , Srinagar

People in many parts of the city came out on Tuesday to resume their daily activities but normal life elsewhere in the Valley remained affected for the 116th day due to the separatist-sponsored strike.

Autorickshaws and inter-district cabs were seen plying in the city in increased numbers here today as more people defied the separatist-sponsored strike.

There was an increase in the number of private cars as well. Some shops were also open in few areas in the civil lines and the outskirts of the city, while a large number of street vendors set up their stalls at many places, the officials said.

However, most of the shops, business establishments and fuel stations in the rest of the city and other parts of Kashmir were closed.

They are expected to open later in the evening as the separatists have announced a 14-hour relaxation in the strike from 5 PM onwards. The separatists, who are spearheading the ongoing agitation, have been issuing weekly protest calendars since the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani on July 8.

They announced a 14-hour relaxation from 5 PM on some days of the week for people to buy essentials. Even as there were no curbs on the movement of people anywhere in

Kashmir, the officials said restrictions on the assembly of people under Section 144 CrPC were in place throughout the Valley.

Security forces have been deployed in strength at vulnerable spots and along the main roads as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order as well as to instill a sense of security among the people to carry out their day-to-day activities without fear.

The unrest, which began in the aftermath of Wani's killing and is about to complete four months, has badly affected business, tourism and education in Kashmir.

As many as 85 people, including two cops, have been killed and several thousand others injured in the ongoing unrest in the Valley. Around 5000 security forces personnel have also been injured in the clashes.

