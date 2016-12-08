LoginRegister
Short term pain will lead to long term gains: PM on note ban

By PTI Dec 08 2016 , New Delhi

Amid strong attack by Opposition over demonetization, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took to Twitter to assert that the "short term pain" will pave the way for "long term gains" and insisted that farmers, traders and labourers stand to gain from this step.

In a series of tweets, Modi spoke about the benefits of demonetization and said the country has a "historic opportunity" to embrace increased cashless payments.

"I salute the people of India for wholeheartedly participating in this ongoing 'Yagna' against corruption, terrorism & black money," he said.

"Together, we must ensure #IndiaDefeatsBlackMoney. This will empower the poor, neo-middle class, middle class & benefit future generations," Modi added.

"I always said that the government's measure will bring a degree of inconvenience but this short term pain will pave way for long term gains," the Prime Minister added.

He said the decision has several gains for farmers, traders, labourers, "who are the economic backbone of our nation" and "no longer will the progress and prosperity of rural India be curtailed by corruption & black money. Our villages must get their due."

He went on to add, "We also have a historic opportunity to embrace increased cashless payments & integrate latest technology in economic transactions."

The tweets came amid strong attack by Opposition against him over demonetization decision.

