Shivraj Singh Chouhan on SIMI Terrorist

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday xpressed concern over prisoners escaping from the Bhopal Central Jail.



“This incident took place between 2:30am-3am, SIMI terrorists who were in Bhopal jail killed the head constable and ran away. Since then, I was worried; the police was concerned, the state was concerned. We were concerned about the safety of our country. At 3:15, after getting the details of the incident, our team gathered and the locals updated us about the location and the terrorist were killed in an encounter,” chouhan told a Press Conference.



“DIG Jail has been suspended and ADG Jail has already been removed,” he added. The terrorists tied up one guard and killed a head constable by slitting his throat with steel plate and glass at around 2 a.m. The terrorists then used ropes fashioned out of bedsheets to climb over the boundary walls. Five officers have been suspended after the incident on the directions of Chouhan. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to Chouhan and sought for a detailed report of the incident. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh critisized the jail administration for its negligence.



