Shift to Airtel 4G, get free data for 1 year

By FC Bureau Jan 04 2017 , New Delhi

Bharti move deepens price war with RJio

India’s number one telecom venture Bharti Airtel hit back in the price warrior battle with newbie Reliance Jio by offering free data to woo new and existing 4G customers. The move has intensified the price war in the sector, sending share prices tumbling.

The package is Sunil Mittal helmed Bharti’s latest response to the entry of new operator Reliance Jio last year, which shook the country’s telecom sector by offering free data services until March 31. Bharti said it would offer three gigabytes (GB) of free 4G data per month until the end of the year to customers switching to some of its plans from other carriers as well as to existing customers upgrading to 4G by February 28.

Prepaid users will have to sign up for at least Rs 345 package to get free data, while others will have to sign up for Rs 549 monthly plan.

The new package spar­ked concerns that intensifying competition will hit profits and margins in the debt-ridden telecom sector and sent shares of both Bharti and smaller rival Idea Cellular down 2.1 per cent.

Bharti had earlier slashed prepaid tariffs and unveiled cheaper data plans to compete with Jio. Others also had to offer incentives. But analysts have warned that it will extract a cost. Vodafone was forced into a $5 billion writedown of its India business last year because of co­mpetition. The outlook for telecom sector further darkened after the denomnetisation sparked a cash shortage that is still impacting consumer demand.

  Cronyism is dead
    There is a lesson in the BCCI tale. Other sports bodies now need to be watchful

    Between July 2016 and January 2017, the hunter Justice Lodha pursued the quarry BCCI relentlessly, but to no avail as the errant zamindars and jagirda

    more...
Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust:Of fillips and flops

Capricious laws, overzealous officials and bureaucratese flip flops marked the ...

Ananda Majumdar

A reality check in UP

It is interesting to watch Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Being emotional serves you well

The whole fulcrum of psychologist Daniel Goleman's articulation for emotional ...

