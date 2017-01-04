Shift to Airtel 4G, get free data for 1 year

India’s number one telecom venture Bharti Airtel hit back in the price warrior battle with newbie Reliance Jio by offering free data to woo new and existing 4G customers. The move has intensified the price war in the sector, sending share prices tumbling.



The package is Sunil Mittal helmed Bharti’s latest response to the entry of new operator Reliance Jio last year, which shook the country’s telecom sector by offering free data services until March 31. Bharti said it would offer three gigabytes (GB) of free 4G data per month until the end of the year to customers switching to some of its plans from other carriers as well as to existing customers upgrading to 4G by February 28.



Prepaid users will have to sign up for at least Rs 345 package to get free data, while others will have to sign up for Rs 549 monthly plan.



The new package spar­ked concerns that intensifying competition will hit profits and margins in the debt-ridden telecom sector and sent shares of both Bharti and smaller rival Idea Cellular down 2.1 per cent.



Bharti had earlier slashed prepaid tariffs and unveiled cheaper data plans to compete with Jio. Others also had to offer incentives. But analysts have warned that it will extract a cost. Vodafone was forced into a $5 billion writedown of its India business last year because of co­mpetition. The outlook for telecom sector further darkened after the denomnetisation sparked a cash shortage that is still impacting consumer demand.



