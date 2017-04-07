LoginRegister
Shell firms case: CBI books three Axis Bank officials

By FC Bureau Apr 07 2017 , New Delhi

Acting against bank staff suspected of helping private firms launder black money during the 50-day demonetisation period, the Central Bureau of Investigation has registered cases against three Axis Bank officials. It has also booked nine private persons for their alleged role in illegally depositing about Rs 100.57 crore in banned notes using several shell companies.

The investigating agency on Friday conducted searches at 16 places in Ahmedabad, including the offices and residential premises of the accused persons.

“It was alleged that the officials of Axis Bank, Memnagar Branch, Ahmedabad, had abused their official position by allowing huge unauthorised transactions in accounts of shell companies during the period of demonetisation in November-December, 2016,” CBI said in an official statement.

The cases have been filed against bank officials and others for allegedly violating the guidelines related to KYC and anti-money laundering. The illegal cash deposits were made using as many as 25 shell companies. In its initial probe, the CBI found that the owners of shell companies did not have enough business to deposit such huge amount of cash, which made the agency suspicious.

