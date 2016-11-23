LoginRegister
Sheela Foam IPO priced `680-730

By Ravi Ranjan Prasad Nov 23 2016 , Mumbai

Sheela Foam, which makes Sleepwell brand mattresses and technical foams for industrial use, has priced its initial public offering in the band of Rs 680 to Rs 730 for shares of Rs 5 face value.

The issue opens for subscription on November 29 and closes onDecember 1, the firm said. There are no listed firms in this segment, other than the BSE-listed Tirupati Foam.

The IPO comprises an offer for sale of shares by a promoter firm Polyflex Marketing, aggregating Rs 510 crore. Polyflex Marketing is controlled by Rahul Gautam, Namita Gautam and Tushaar Gautam, each owning 33.33 per cent stakes in the company.

Polyflex as the corporate promoter trades in mattresses and foam and create, develop and promote Sheela Foam’s products and brands, as per details provided in the red herring prospectus.

Sheela Foam will not receive any proceeds from the offer as the entire proceeds from the offer will go to the selling shareholder firm.

Speaking about the company, Rahul Gautam, managing director, Sheel Foam, said, “Bedding contributed 80 per cent of our business and technical foam, 20 per cent. The main raw material price for the foam is dependent on crude oil prices, which are expected to be benign for the next four-five years.”

“The company’s distribution net work comprised 110 distributors and 5,000 retailers, of which 2,200 were exclusive retailers of brands owned by Sheela Foam,” Gautam said.

raviranjan@mydigitalfc.com

