Sharp meltdown in commodities: interplay of global and local factors at work

The universal decline of commodities, mineral as well as agricultural, is a long-term global phenomenon that began in 2013-14. In most of the commodities, the world’s production growth is more than its consumption increase. Slow and jobless economic recovery worldwide, fall in crude oil prices and glut in foodgrains and oilseeds production in successive years are key contributing factors to this trend. China, which once had a seemingly insatiable appetite for commodities, be it crude oil or soybean, is now slowing down. Its raw material consumption is highly dependent on export demand for its finished and intermediate goods. With countries becoming more inward-looking due to economic-political reasons, commodity markets are not looking like bottoming out in a hurry.



How commodity markets are inter-connected can be better understood with the example of crude oil. Known more as an energy source, this versatile commodity also goes into fertiliser- feedstock, plastics and man-made fibres. The prolonged regime of low crude prices have largely driven bio-fuels out of contention from cost effectiveness perspective-shrinking market avenues for Maize, Soybean and Palm. Similarly, cotton is losing out to cheaper viscous polymers. On the other side, inputs like fertilisers and diesel have become cheaper, supporting agricultural production.



The broad-based fall in Indian agri commodities over the past few days is precipitated by local factors combining with bearish scenario worldwide. Foremost of them is the IMD forecasting a ‘near normal’ monsoon for 2017. This has raised hopes of good agricultural production in upcoming Kharif season and Rabi crops thereafter.



The Indian rupee has appreciated by about 7 per cent vs the US dollar since November 2016. A stronger rupee works negatively for both imported and exported goods: importers buy cheaper so supply increases whereas lower export realisation means low demand for exported goods.



While demonetisation late last year had some impact on markets we believe it’s not a factor anymore now. RML AgTech’s ground-up intelligence suggests that farmers who have been hitherto holding on to the stocks, are liquidating now as the Kharif sowing season is approaching and they need funds for farm operations. This phenomenon is more visible in cotton, guar, soyabean and coriander.



Talking of individual commodities, wheat production is up again after last year’s blip, touching an all-time high of 98 million MT in government estimates, which pushes overall foodgrain production to a record 273 million MT.



Pulses have been burdened by over-supply since looking at stratospherically high prices of the last two years, farmers increased the area under pulses and traders as-well- as the government made long-term commitments.



Oilseeds are playing to the tune of global glut and good domestic production of soybean, mustard and groundnut. In spices, turmeric, coriander and chilli are reeling under higher production with jeera being a long bright spot due to near-empty pipe line from last year.



Guar jumped by over 40 per cent in three months on the back of lower production and the annual ritual of pre-monsoon speculation peculiar, but reality is fast catching up in the form of lower exports: yet another casualty of crude price decline (Guar gum is used in oil well completions).



We at RML are of the view that the overall bearish trend is likely to continue for most part of the year barring some Agri counters like jeera and castor. Coriander and turmeric prices are bottoming out as the prices are near or below cost of production. Similarly, wheat has little room for decline, as government moves to replenish buffer stocks and traders warm-up to bargain buying. However, the elephant in the room remains the southwest monsoon as Indian agriculture is still highly dependent on the rain gods for irrigation. While we concur with IMD’s reasoning behind a timely and adequate monsoon, anything going wrong with it can change the picture in no time.



(The writer is chief business officer at RML AgTech, a technology-based decision support provider catering to farmer



