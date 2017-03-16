Shankara Building plans Rs 345-cr IPO

The positive market sentiment generated by the state poll results has prodded companies like Shankara Building Products and C L Educate to launch their initial public offerings without delay.



Shankara Building Products' announced a Rs 345-crore IPO in the price band of Rs 440 to Rs 460 that opens on March 22, while C L Educate's Rs 238.95-crore IPO in the price band of Rs 500 to Rs 502 per share will open on March 20.



IPOs of book publisher S Chand and infrastructure and construction firm G R Infra Projects could also hit the primary market in April, according to people closely working on these IPOs.



Public sector undertakings could also hit the primary market, as the government is planning to offload its stake in some PSUs.



V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, “The present market buoyancy is aided by sentiments and liquidity. With liquidity improving, soon we might reach a situation of “too much money chasing too few stocks”.



“This has the risk of over-valuation and the possibility of a bubble developing in the market. Anticipating this, the government should move fast to increase the supply of stocks in the market. This requires that the decision to list the stocks of PSU insurance companies, IRCTC, etc should be expedited."



Shankara Building Products’ offer, announced on Wednesday, will constitute at least 25 per cent of the post offer paid-up equity share capital of the company.



The offer comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 45 crore as fresh issue and an offer for sale of up to 8,16,252 equity shares by the company’s promoter Sukumar Srinivas, and up to 5,705,488 equity shares by Fairwinds Trustees Services, as trustee of Reliance Alternative Investments Fund.



Shankara Building Products is an organised retailer of home improvement and building products, operating under the trade name Shankara BuildPro.



As on December 31, the company operated 103 Shankara BuildPro stores spread across nine states and one union territory.



The company serves home owners, professional customers such as architects and contractors and small enterprises through its retail stores as it offers a comprehensive range of products, including structural steel, cement, TMT bars, tiles, plywood, lighting and other allied products.



IDFC Bank, HDFC Bank and Equirus Capital are book running lead mangers to the public issue of Shankara Building Products.



