Shahabuddin to go back to jail as SC cancels bail

The Supreme Court on Friday cancelled the bail granted by the Patna High Court to RJD leader Mohammad Shahabuddin and directed the Bihar government to take him into custody immediately and put him behind bars.



A bench of justices Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Amitav Roy, while allowing appeals for cancellation of bail, said the law in regard to grant or refusal of bail is very well settled.



It said the court granting bail should exercise its discretion in a judicious manner and not as a matter of course. Though at the stage of granting bail, a detailed examination of evidence and elaborate documentation of the merit of the case need not be undertaken, there is a need to indicate in such orders reasons for prima facie concluding why bail was being granted, particularly where the accused is charged of having committed a serious offence.



Pointing out that no reasons had been given in the order passed by the high court for granting bail to Shahabuddin, the bench said, “Any order devoid of such reasons would suffer from non-application of mind. It is also necessary for the court granting bail to consider among other circumstances, viz the nature of accusation and the severity of punishment in case of conviction and the nature of supporting evidence and reasonable apprehension of tampering with the witness or apprehension of threat to the complainant.”



In the instant case, the bench said the high court was not justified in granting bail on the considerations recorded. “On a careful perusal of the records of the case and with regard to the proved charges against the accused, it appears to us that the high court has erred in granting bail without taking into consideration the overall facts otherwise having a bearing on the exercise of its discretion on the issue,” the bench said.



The bench, while cancelling the bail, also took into consideration the arguments made that the respondent-accused has an infamous criminal history/antecedents of about 60 odd cases pending against him at various stages of trial and appeal on his conviction before various courts in Bihar as well as in the high court.



Meanwhile, the also court issued notice to Shahabuddin and the Bihar government on another plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to him in a murder case of two brothers of Roshan. Shahabuddin has been awarded life imprisonment in the twin murder case.



