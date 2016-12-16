Shadow of demonetisation disruptions in Lok Sabha

As the Winter session came to an end today, the shadow of disruptions over demonetisation seen all through was visible in the Lok Sabha during debate on Disabilities Bill with several opposition members referring to stalling of the House.



Congress member K C Venugopal, who initiated the discussion on 'The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill, 2016, started by lamenting that problems for the common man grew in the last one month since the note ban but the government was not ready for a debate on the issue.



He said the unanimity in the House over the bill showed how opposition is one with the government on important issues concerning the people.



Manoj Rajoria (BJP) struck a similar note "I am happy the way the House is functioning today in public interest."



Saugata Roy (Trinamool Congress) said, "I am so happy with the condition of the House today. All MPs are in their seats."



Tathagata Satpathy (BJD) made a strong plea for members to strive hard for giving a better deal to disabled in the country, insisting that no one person can change this nation and even Alexander and Adolf Hitler got defeated.



With the month-long disruptions apparently weighing on his mind, Ravindra Babu of TDP remarked that "Now at least I can say that I am justified to take my salary today."



Mohammad Salim (CPI(M)) said the proceedings today show when things are done in order, the House is in order.



Expelled RJD member Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav was of the view that 'all is well that ends well'. He said it was good that the entire House have heeded to the concern of senior BJP leader L K Advani who had yesterday expressed anguish over the frequent disruptions in the House.



The session, which began on November 16, has been a virtual washout with the Lok Sabha passing only two bills and approving Supplementary Demand for Grants.



