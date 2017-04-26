SFIO all set to activate early warning system

The next time a company’s turnover or profit jumps to an unnatural high, the government will be alerted by a software designed to check corporate frauds like Satyam or Kingfisher.



Whenever an unnatural ramp up in profit or top line is detected, an automatic alert is generated and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) will know the details.



In December last year, minister of state for finance Arjun Ram Meghwal had said that the development of Early Warning System (EWS) is an “iterative process” and the system would show results after the framework under development stabilises.



The SFIO, which comes under the corporate affairs ministry, is in the process of deploying the EWS software for early identification and pre-intimation/warning system to detect financial frauds in the country.



Pavan Duggal, noted cyber lawyer and advocate in Supreme Court, said that the EWS may act as an early warning signal for flagging a big scam in progress. “It may help in taking necessary steps to minimise potential damage. It could save crores of rupees and would help strengthen the hands of SFIO.”



Duggal said it may marginally increase the burden of SFIO in the short run, but would be beneficial for strengthening corporate India. “It would further help in rebuilding the confidence of all relevant stakeholders in the intrinsic capacity of the system to proactively deal with serious financial frauds,” he pointed out.



It may be put into place next year if it works successfully during the trial, sources said. A consulting agency has already been engaged to prepare the conceptual framework.



The EWS software is an analytics and data mining application. The information generated by it will be shared by different agencies, including the SFIO. Public complaint may also be integrated into the system.



However, there is always the risk with such technologies that even a genuine company, which reports profit after continuous losses, may be put under the scanner and subjected to unnecessary investigation, because no officer can possibly ignore a company, even if genuine, until a thorough investigation is carried out after the alert is generated by the software.



The ministry had devised the parameters as early as 2009, which give an early signal for scrutiny of company records to prevent fraud.



