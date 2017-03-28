Sex education show on DD is India’s most watched

A sex education programme on Doordarshan, Main Kuchh Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon, is making headlines for having become the most watched television show in India with over 400 million viewers.



Making this announcement, the makers of the show on Monday said buoyed by the good response to the first two seasons of the show, they are now planning a third season, which will start soon. While its shows are taking the lead in garnering eyeballs, DD India is still in third place in the top channels’ race.



Launched on March 8, 2014 as the story of Dr Sneha, Main Kuchh Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon sheds light on issues such as fundamental rights, child marriage, early pregnancy, gender domination etc through its narrative.



Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon airs four days a week on two different DD channels. On Tuesday and Wednesday, it airs at 10.30 am on DD India and on Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm on DD National. It has been translated into 14 major languages and is aired in over 216 AIR stations across the nation. The show is also telecasted in more than 50 countries across the world.



