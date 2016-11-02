Setback to Sharif as SC orders judicial probe into Panama scam

In a setback to prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the Pakistan Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered forming a judicial commission to probe into the Panama Papers scandal involving corruption allegations against the family of the beleaguered premier, who is under pressure from Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) to step down.



A five-member bench headed by chief justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali conducted the hearing in presence of several ministers, lawyers, senior PTI leaders and media.



The court heard several identical petitions by Khan and others to probe charges of corruption against Sharif and his relatives after the Panama Papers released earlier this year showed his family owning offshore companies and assets. The SC said it was ready to appoint a probe commission headed by a judge and armed with powers of the apex court.



“The commission will report to the Supreme Court,” the chief justice said, adding that the commission will have the same authority as the top court.



The decision of the commission will be considered as the court’s ruling and will be binding upon all parties.



The court ordered the government and petitioners to present their terms of reference (ToR) for the probe panel. The court will decide to harmonise the ToR if the parties could not come up with the agreed set of ToR.



Before its adjournment till Thursday, the court also expressed willingness to hold hearings on a daily basis.



According to the Panama Papers, three of Sharif’s four children -- Maryam, Hasan and Hussain -- were owners of offshore companies and “were owners or had the right to authorise transactions for several companies.”



Sharif and his family have dismissed the allegations of money laundering and denied any wrongdoing but the opposition is demanding an independent probe.



Meanwhile, on Monday night, a major rally led by chief minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was tear-gassed and forced to return. The PTI is in power in KP and hopes for a major influx of youth from the province to boost the strength of the protest. In Punjab, which is controlled by 66-yar-old Sharif’s ruling PML-N, hundreds of PTI workers have been arrested.



Official sources said close to 2,000 people were arrested to maintain law and order. But PTI claims that thousands of its workers were arrested.



The party has also urged the court to take suo moto action against arrests by the government.



