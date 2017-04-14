Serving happiness
Apr 14 2017 , New Delhi
Multi-dimensional theater group Mastiii Zone, and part of ‘Modern Group’ of companies which provides family entertainment centers in the form of Mastiii 7D and XD in malls, plans to expand our footprint in India. They are focused at expanding in amusement and gaming industry.
With the philosophy to entertain people of all ages through best in the world equipment and best in the world hospitality
As Ankur Maheshwary, director, Masti Zone says, “We were looking for a word, which meant 'Fun' in Hindi. So 'Mastiii' came up. Our brand of outlets are: Mastiii Zone - Complete gaming zone, Mastiii 7D - The largest chain of 7D theaters in the world, Snow Mastiii - Indoor snow park. For expansion outside India we plan to use the same brandnames.”
Being manufacturers of FEC equipment they found a void in the industry. Most of the FECs don’t have the latest gaming equipment. Also, not all cities have good FECs. Hence Mastiii Zone was founded. In the last four years brand 'Mastiii' has expanded in more than 20 locations in India. Today Mastiii 7D has 15 outlets, Mastiii Zone has 7 outlets and Snow Mastiii has one outlet. They plan to open 4-5 more Mastiii Zones and 3 more Snow Mastiii in next two years. They are looking at franchise models on projects and opportunity for amusement theme parks.
Mostly families, teenagers and kids come to play arcade games like futuristic car racing, archery shooting, bowling and watch movies in 7D theater.
MTP is one of the companies under Modern Group (www.moderngroup.in). Modern Group is also involved into operating the world’s largest chain of multi dimensional theaters by the brand name of ‘Mastiii 7D’. The group also operates a chain of gaming centers by the brand name of ‘Masti Zone’. Apart from being a big player in entertainment industry, other business interests of Modern Group includes event management, industrial packaging & real estate.
