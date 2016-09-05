Separatists snub opposition MPs' talks bid to end unrest

Adopting a tough stance, separatists on Sunday rebuffed attempts by five opposition MPs to talk to them even as an all-party parliamentary delegation explored ways to end the 56-day-old unrest by holding discussions with chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and some other mainstream leaders.



During the first day of its visit, the delegation met about 200 members in about 30 delegations from various sections of society and listened to their point of view to reach at a common solution to the current scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, a statement from the home ministry said.



While the delegation, led by Union home minister Rajnath Singh, met mainstream sections, five members of the group broke away to meet the separatists.



Four MPs -- -CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI leader D Raja, JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav and RJD's Jay Prakash Narayan -- went to meet hardline Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani at his residence where he is under house arrest for the last 60 days while AIMIM leader Assadudin Owaisi went to meet moderate Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at Chashma Shahi sub-jail where he is lodged.



At Geelani's residence, the gate was not even opened for the MPs while people shouted slogans outside. Geelani saw them from the window but refused to meet the parliamentarians. “It is our effort to show that we are ready to talk to anyone whether they agree to meet or not,” Yadav said. The group also went to meet JKLF chief Yaseen Malik who is under detention at BSF camp in Humhama. He told the MPs that he will talk when he visits New Delhi.



Owaisi went separately to meet Miwaiz who met him briefly but only exchanged pleasantries. After Owaisi's failed attempt, the group comprising Yechury, Yadav, Raja and Narayan went to meet the Mirwaiz and were with him for about 15 minutes.



The group tried to meet former Hurriyat chairman Abdul Ghani Bhat who also refused to talk to them. Bhat welcomed the leaders but made it clear it has been decided that no talks will be held with the delegation members. Owaisi said he also met another detained leader Shabir Shah for some time and offered 'namaz' along with him there. But no separatist leader held talks with them.



“This is a futile exercise. Nothing concrete will happen until or unless India talks to Pakistan on Kashmir. We will not be able to arrive at any solution if India only talks to Kashmiris or Pakistan talks to Kashmiris. We should try and solve this issue which can otherwise result in hostilities between the two neighbouring nations,” said Ghani Bhat.



Earlier in the day, the separatists rejected chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's invitation to them for meeting with all-party delegation, terming such a measure as “deceitful” and insisting that it cannot be an alternative to a “transparent agenda-based dialogue to address the core issue”.



The 26-member parliamentary delegation, which arrived here on Sunday morning, began its engagements with a meeting with the chief minister Mehbooba who pitched for unconditional dialogue with all stakeholders.



“Met the 'all party delegation' at SKICC today and pitched for unconditional talks with all stakeholders," Mehbooba wrote in a Facebook post. She refused to talk to reporters at the venue of the meeting. She said she was committed to help initiate a “sustained and meaningful dialogue” within the state with political groups, irrespective of the ideological views and predilections of the political groups.



It was followed by a meeting with National Conference leader and former CM Omar Abdullah who spoke of "continuous failure of the state government and its dilly dallying tactics". During his hour-long interaction with the delegation, Omar recalled the previous all-party delegation visits since 1990 to Kashmir and said that "unfortunately when things cool down, there is no progress on the issue". He told the delegation that his workers were pressurising him not to attend the meeting "such is the situation".



Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is part of the central delegation, said the attempted meeting of five MPs with separatist leaders was in their individual capacity.



An official statement from the home ministry said in addition to political parties, delegations of academicians, teachers and student associations, representatives of school management, prominent NGOs, representatives of Leh, Kargil, Pahari associations, Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee, Fruit and Saffron Growers associations, Civil Society etc also met the delegation.



Meanwhile, more than 200 people were injured in clashes between stone pelters and security forces in Kashmir on a day the all-party delegation was here to assess the ground situation in the valley where normal life remained paralysed for 58th consecutive day.



