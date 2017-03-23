LoginRegister
Sensex recovers 147 points in early trade

By PTI Mar 23 2017 , Mumbai

Mumbai, Mar 23 (PTI) The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered over 147 points in early trade on fresh buying by investors in blue-chip stocks amid a firm trend in Asia.

The 30-share index rebounded by 147.50 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 29,315.18. The index had closed at near two-week low of 29,167.68 yesterday after falling by 318 points -- its biggest loss in a single day since December 2. The barometer had lost a total 481.31 points in previous three sessions.

All the sectoral indices, led by capital goods, oil&gas and metal, were trading positive, rising up to 0.92 per cent.

The NSE index Nifty was also trading higher 45.90 points, or 0.50 per cent, at 9,076.35.

Brokers said investors turned net buyers amid a firm trend on Asian bourses.

Larsen & Toubro, GAIL and Hero Motocorp were among the major gainers with gains of up to 1.8 per cent.

Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Maruti Suzuki India rose up to 1 per cent in early trade.

Axis Bank also rose close to 1 per cent after it debunked rumours of resignation of its CEO.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.13 per cent and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.14 per cent while Shanghai Composite gained 0.27 per cent in early trade today.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, ended 0.03 per cent lower yesterday.

