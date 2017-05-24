Sensex pares 205 pts, Nifty 52 pts

The stock market reacted in a knee jerk fashion to the Indian Army’s strike across LoC. Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty fell more than half a per cent and led to a sharp fall in midcap and smallcap stocks in a volatile trade on Tuesday. After a flat opening, the 30-share index was trading sharply lower in early trade after factoring in the negative cues of the Manchester Concert blast in London. It was down 185 points at 30,384 at 1130hrs. Soon afterwards, it managed a smart recovery to touch an intraday high of 30,610 points.



The recovery, however, was short-lived. As the news of Indian Army’s strike came in, the market again came under selling pressure and indices started slipping at 1500hrs after the army spokesperson released a video showing images of explosions being carried out across LoC.



The BSE Sensex touched a low of 30,316 before settling the day at 30,365.25, 205.72 points or 0.67 per cent lower than its previous close. Its Nifty counterpart ended 52.10 points or 0.55 per cent down at 9,386.15 points. The broader market also witnessed sharp falls as BSE midcap index fell 1.56 per cent. Nifty midcap index lost 2.03 per cent. BSE smallcap index was down 1.89 per cent.



NSE’s volatility index India VIX shot up rose sharply by 13.92 per cent to 12.76 points around 1500 hrs. The volatility index finally closed 8.93 per cent up at 12.20 as against the previous close at 11.20. Foreign portfolio investors were net sellers of equities for the third consecutive session by Rs 400.53 crore, while domestic institutional investors were net buyers by Rs 352.54 crore.



Deven Choksey, MD, K R Choksey Shares & Securities, said, “Market fall on Tuesday should be seen as a combinations of several factors and not just Indian Army’s operations and Manchester Concert blast as derivative contracts expiry has led to higher volatility, also RBI has been empowered by the government to take action against defaulting companies, thus many reasons are getting combined which is impacting the market.” Barring BSE Auto index, all other sectoral indices fell and closed in the red. BSE healthcare index, which fell 2.72 per cent, was the worst performer of the day.



Sarabjit Kour Nangra, VP (research)-pharma, Angel Broking, said, “The pharma stocks were spooked by the quarterly results of Taro Pharmaceuticals, which is the overseas arm of Sun Pharma. The reason Taro Pharma is important for the pharmaceutical sector in India is that it is seen as representative of the vast Indian generics business in the US. Generic manufacturers like Taro Pharma are seeing an unfavourable pricing environment in the US generics market due to intense competition, threat of new entrants and higher ANDA (Abbreviated New Drug Application) approvals by the US FDA. With weak results expected from Sun Pharma and Aurobindo as well as a negative guidance issued by Glenmark, Indian pharma looks likely to operate in a difficult environment,” Nangra said.



Among the healthcare stocks the top losers included Cipla (-4.89 per cent), Sun Pharma (-4.33 per cent), Dr Reddy’s Lab (-1.13 per cent), Lupin (-1.10 per cent), Aurobindo Pharma (-5.94 per cent), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (-2.65 per cent) and Wockhardt (-3.67 per cent).



