Sensex jumps 134 pts in early trade

The BSE benchmark Sensex rebounded over 134 points in early trade on Thursday, after a three-session fall, on fresh buying by investors despite subdued Asian cues.



The 30-share index was trading higher by 134.38 points or 0.51 per cent to 26,433.07 with banking, oil&gas, PSU, metal, auto, realty, healthcare and metal sectors leading the recovery.



The gauge had lost 1,218.99 points in the previous three sessions. The NSE Nifty was up 30.35 points or 0.37 per cent at 8,141.95 in early trade.Brokers said continued purchases by domestic financial institutions and value-buying by retail investors in recently battered stocks influenced sentiments.



They said, however, sustained capital outflows by foreign funds restricted the gains.



Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.12 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.49 per cent in early trade today. Japan's Nikkei also lost 0.08 per cent.



The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.29 per cent lower in yesterday's trade.



