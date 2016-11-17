LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

Sensex jumps 134 pts in early trade

By PTI Nov 17 2016 , Mumbai

Tags: News
The BSE benchmark Sensex rebounded over 134 points in early trade on Thursday, after a three-session fall, on fresh buying by investors despite subdued Asian cues.

The 30-share index was trading higher by 134.38 points or 0.51 per cent to 26,433.07 with banking, oil&gas, PSU, metal, auto, realty, healthcare and metal sectors leading the recovery.

The gauge had lost 1,218.99 points in the previous three sessions. The NSE Nifty was up 30.35 points or 0.37 per cent at 8,141.95 in early trade.Brokers said continued purchases by domestic financial institutions and value-buying by retail investors in recently battered stocks influenced sentiments.

They said, however, sustained capital outflows by foreign funds restricted the gains.

Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.12 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.49 per cent in early trade today. Japan's Nikkei also lost 0.08 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.29 per cent lower in yesterday's trade.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Evolve consensus
    State funding of election proposed by the PM needs inputs from all political parties

    Prime minister Narendra Modi’s proposal for state funding of elections and holding simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha and state assemblies is worth lo

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Ananda Majumdar

To bridge the capital divide

The abolition of high value banknotes and their replacement by ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Desire, pride & life’s journey

Desire is a bridge that connects our dreams and yet ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter