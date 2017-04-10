LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

Sensex bounces 125 pts, Nifty above 9,200 early on

By PTI Apr 10 2017 , Mumbai

Tags: News
The quarterly earnings due to start this week provided markets a crucial leg-up today as the Sensex recouped 125 points and the Nifty topped 9,200 again amid a mixed Asian scenario.

However, a sense of caution ahead of key economic data kept mood tempered. The 30-share index traded up by 124.71 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 29,831.32, as all indices led by oil and gas, PSU and capital goods came good, rising by up to 1.34 per cent.

The gauge had fallen 267.63 points in the previous two sessions. The NSE Nifty-50 index was trading higher by 27.35 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 9,225.65.

Traders said cautious investors lapped up select blue-chips ahead of key economic numbers -- industrial production (IIP) for February and consumer inflation for March are to be released on Wednesday.

A mixed trend in Asia had a bearing too. IT heavyweight Infosys will kick off the earnings season as it gets ready to announce its fourth quarter and annual results on Thursday.

It is going to be a holiday-shortened week as market will remain shut on Friday on account of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.06 per cent while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.65 per cent in early trade today. China's Shanghai Composite shed 0.28 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.03 per cent lower on Friday.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Welcome move
    There’s a need in India for debt financing overhaul, WLTF banks may pave the way

    Life has come full circle for companies wanting to access long term low cost funds.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium : MACHIAVELLIAN KAK

Long years after J&K’s accession to India, disputed by many ...

Susan Visvanathan

Women of today

The idea that the metropolis defines behaviour and expectations is ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

Existential meaning of one’s suffering

As the Christians celebrate the death of Jesus on the ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter