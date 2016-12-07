Senior citizens distraught as rate cut looks certain

As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to cut rates by another 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday, depositors, especially senior citizens, are a lot more worried. Their returns on fixed deposits have been falling steadily. In the last one year, most banks have cut deposit rates by 100-150 bps, now offering 6.9-7.5 per cent interest per annum. Since the government announced demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 8, top banks such as State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Dena Bank, Punjab National Bank, UCO Bank, Canara Bank have cut their deposit rates.



Since January 2015, there has been five rate cuts (aggregating to 175 basis points) and the Reserve Bank of India is likely to cut by another 25 basis points on Wednesday to offset the slowdown impact caused due to demonetisation of high denomination currency.



For deposits of Rs 1 crore or below, interest rates for SBI term deposits with tenor of one year to 455 days, 456 days to two years and two to three years now stand at 6.90 per cent, 6.95 per cent and 6.85 per cent respectively. However senior citizens will get 50 bps, or 0.50 per cent, more.



ICICI Bank has lowered interest rate by 0.15 per cent and for fixed deposits between one-year to 390 days. ICICI Bank will offer 7 per cent while senior citizen will get 7.50 per cent. HDFC Bank is offering 6.90 per cent to others compar­ed with 7 per cent and 7.40 per cent for senior citizens. Two- and three-year depos­its under Rs 1 crore will ea­rn 6.25 per cent as against 7 per cent earlier. One, two and three-year deposits of above Rs 1 crore will attract 6.25 per cent, down from 6.5 per cent earlier.



According to the RBI data, one-year term deposit rate of one-year and above was hovering at 7 to 7.90 per cent in November 2015 and is now at 6.50 per cent to 7.1 per cent. But the one-year marginal cost based lending rate, which was at 8.8-9.10 per cent, has fallen only ma­r­ginally to 8.65-9 per cent.



Karthik Srinivasan, senior Icra VP and he­ad financial sector ratin­gs, said, “Si­nce January 2015, retail deposit rates have fallen over 1-1.5 per cent while lending rates by less than one per cent. But I don’t see a material reduction in rates significantly till RBI reverses the cash reserve ratio (CRR). ”



Vibha Batra, an indepen­dent analyst, said, “There has been a strong flow of deposits into the banking system because of demonetisation and restrictions on deposit withdrawals. RBI is likely to continue to manage this excess liquidity through the MSS window even if the exceptional CRR measure is withdrawn. There has been some reduction in deposit rates but lending rates have not been lowered commensurately. This trend is likely to continue as reduction in cost of funds is constrained in proportion of CASA deposits in the overall funding profile of a bank as CASA deposits have fixed rate and any cut in deposit rate does not get reflected in the marg­i­nal cost of funds for banks.”



RBI has asked banks to set aside the entire deposit mobilised between September 16 and November 11 as CRR to take out the excess liquidity to the tune of Rs 3.2 lakh crore. It has also revised the ceiling on issuance of securities under the market stabilisation scheme (MSS) to Rs 6 lakh crore, from the previous limit of Rs 30,000 crore for 2016-17. This hike is valid only for 28 days. Under MSS, the central bank will issue cash management bills with auctions using multiple price auction method.



According to Bloomberg, about Rs 12.6 lakh crore has been deposited into bank accounts as of December 3.



Lending rates not in proportion to deposit rate cuts: After demonetisation, there has been a significant uptick in the bank deposits, following the large volume of the old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes being deposited in banks.



The bank deposit growth rate during April-November FY17, which is before the demonetisation, at 8.4 per cent was higher than 6.1 per cent for the corresponding period in FY16.



“The rate cut by RBI hardly impacts 95 per cent of banks’ liability immediately and, therefore bank’s cost of funds, viz MCLR. With such a situation, clamouring for immediate rate transmission after every repo rate cut by RBI amounts to being unfair to banks,” said a banker.



Two large commercial banks, Bank of India and Bank of Baroda have lowered lending rates by 5 to 20 bps. Bank of Baroda has pegged its one-year MCLR, minimum rates at which they lend – at 9.05 per cent, down 20 bps while Bank of India has reduced rates by 5 bps to 9.25 per cent.



The new rates would be effective from December 7 and will be applicable only for new customers. HDFC Bank has reduced its MCLR by 15 bps across tenures. The bank’s one-year MCLR now stands at 8.9 per cent, on par with larger rivals State Bank of India and ICICI Bank.



Marginal cost of lending rates on overnight borrowings and loans with tenures between one month and three years will now range between 8.7 per cent and 9.05 per cent.



