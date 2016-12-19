Seized cash, gold kept in vaults, PD accounts

In 1994, the income tax (I-T) department seized Kumar Rakesh's gold and jewellery.



Well over two decades later, Rakesh recently turned up to claim his valuables in the I-T department's Mumbai office, after winning a prolonged case with the tax authorities, where he retrieved his long-lost belongings.



Cases like his are commonplace. There are many others like Rakesh who wait for decades to get their seized valuables back from the I-T department.



When valuables are confiscated by the tax department it becomes its responsibility to guarantee the safety and return the same to the aggrieved party, if the case is decided in favour of the assessee.



Ever wondered, how the seizures are kept in safe custody? Here is how the IT department ensures safety of the seized items -- cash and valuables.



All the cash that a tax officer seizes during a raid is deposited in a personal deposit (PD) account opened by commissioners of income tax at a branch of RBI or SBI.



For opening the account, the tax officer needs to take permission of the department and also approval of the controller general of accounts (CGA).



"When the final order comes and the tax demand is determined in case of an assessee, it is adjusted against the deposits in the PD account. The remaining amount is returned to him through the assessing officer. In case, the demand does not arise, the entire amount is returned to the assessee," said a senior IT official. So, the Rs 316 crore, which has been seized by the IT department post-demonetisation, will be deposited in the PD account.



As regards valuables, they are kept in the strong room in cities where the department has its investigation directorates. A custodian, a person of integrity, is in charge of the strong room, which is generally located in the basement of the building or at a place, which is generally not frequented by people.



In Delhi, the strong room is located at central revenue (CR) building at ITO. It is under round-the-clock security. Banks for lockers akin to those follow the precautions taken in selection of location. "Wherever there is investigation wing, there is a strong room," the official quoted above said.



As in case of cash, valuables are also returned to the assessee, if the tax demand does not arise. In cases where the assessee does not pay the tax after it is raised by the department, the jewellery or gold are sold to recover the tax. "The department keeps all seized valuables in its safe until the matter is finally adjudicated. Supposing, the assessee loses the case in the tribunal, the department will appropriate the valuables and recover the tax. But if the assessee obtains stay on tax demand from higher appellate authorities, the department will have to keep the valuables till the final order," the tax officer said.



