Security challenges for India

As the Modi government gets into the second half of its five-year mandate, the security environment is becoming challenging by the day due to three basic factors.



First, the clearly discernible attempt by China to jettison Deng Xiaoping’s ‘hide your capability and bide your time’ strategy and hoist itself on the world stage as a challenger to the US. Second, the increasing geo-political importance of Pakistan, notwithstanding its dubious past, in events in Afghanistan. Third, an internal security situation that demands deft execution of statecraft. This piece analyses each of these on merit.



Post the end of the cold war and decline of Russia in world affairs, China has stepped into the void, courtesy its economic revival. With China expanding eastward in to the Pacific through robust military modernisation, the US saw it fit to launch its ‘rebalance’ towards Asia. However, China’s summary rejection of the International Tribunal’s judgement in favour of Philippines in the South China Sea sovereignty issue demonstrated its ‘in your face’ attitude that is now increasingly visible. Added to that, China has stepped into the strategic space ceded by America through its withdrawal from the Trans Pacific Partnership. On a wider horizon, the largesse shown to countries around India through economic aid, which this author terms as ‘loan warfare,’ has got them into long term debt; Hambantota port in Sri Lanka is the perfect example where the host country would lease the port for 99 years to China to service the $8 billion loan.



The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has further propelled China into being seen as a source of easy funds, further increasing its heft. India did not attend the BRI meet in Beijing on May 14 as the CPEC element of the BRI passes through Pakistan Occupied Kashmir – but the fact is that CPEC has only accentuated the security challenge for India as China would now be present in virtually the whole of Pakistan; the CPEC blueprint revealed by The Dawn on May 15 shows the depth to which Chinese influence would percolate pan-Pakistan.



Pakistan has played its cards well and the hold that it has on the Taliban in Afghanistan makes it important for Russia, America and China, each for different reasons; for Russia, since it would not like Talibani influence to spread to Central Asian Republics which are Russia’s backyard; for America, as it would like to somehow bring stability in the Ghani government so that it can extricate its troops; and for China, so that Islamic insurgency does not aid Uighur militancy in Xinjiang province as also for minerals it wants to extract from Afghanistan. Thus, Pakistan’s ascendancy in the calculus of world powers has emboldened it (read Pak Army) in its perpetual hawkishness towards India. This encourages Pakistan’s deep state to manipulate terrorism in Kashmir and encourage inimical acts in the rest of India.



India’s internal security situation has been causing concern, with Kashmir and Left Wing Extremism (LWE) being the main challenges. While high profile strikes like the ambush of the CRPF, in which 25 jawans were killed, do not materially impinge national preparedness, they certainly do impact government credibility and people’s confidence.



So, what is needed of the government to measure up to these challenges? First, after having squarely stood up to the brazenly opportunistic Chinese BRI plan, India must deliver on its own communication projects that have been long promised to its neighbours; India’s honest intentions must be matched with visible progress on ground if Chinese money power has to be neutralised. Economic power has to be backed with military prowess and so capability building of the Indian military must take priority, considering that we have two adversarial neighbours – the cliché that ‘capability takes time to build but intentions can change overnight’ is true.



Some progress has been made with the defence procurement procedure having been revised to expedite acquisitions and bring private industry into defence manufacturing. Additionally, incentivising R&D in the defence eco-system so as to wean away from foreign dependency for key technologies is needed; one also expects the selection of strategic partners to be announced soon as also the formation of a procurement executive outside the formal structure of the Ministry of Defence.



Second, infrastructure building in the North East and island territories must be given high priority, the latter especially to match the bases that China is acquiring in the Indian Ocean. Third, India must enhance its association with countries like Vietnam, Philippines and South Korea, who are increasingly ‘wary’ of China. Fourth, professionalisation of police forces is a must to make them competent for internal security tasks and reduce the dependency on the Army.



The flux in geo-political relationships has placed accentuated security challenges on the government. Dexterity to insure India’s interests amidst Russia-China-US rivalry and political acumen is the need of the hour for decision makers in Delhi.



(The author, a retired Air Vice Mar- shal, is Distinguished Fellow at Centre for Air Power Studies, New Delhi)



