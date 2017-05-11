Securitisation touches Rs 90K crore

Securitisation, a key route for banks to meet their priority sector lending target, touched a peak of Rs 90,000 crore in FY17, a growth of 34 per cent, thanks to the entry of new banks and the rising requirement of foreign banks to meet priority sector lending targets.



Securitisation in terms of sell down volume was Rs 67,000 crore in FY16. Mortgage loans — housing loans and loan against property (LAP) — made up most of the total sell-down volumes. Securitisation involves creating a financial instrument by pooling together loans such as home mortgages, automobile loans or credit card debt obligations and future receivables and then selling them to investors as securities.



The growth in securitisation was driven for the second consecutive year by a 72 per cent rise in pass through certificates (PTCs) issuance volumes to Rs 43,000 crore in fiscal 2017, mainly on the enormous appetite of banks for priority sector qualifying assets.



However, the year also saw some increase in securitisation of non-priority sector assets. In comparison, the direct assignment (DA) transaction volumes showed a modest 12 per cent growth to around Rs 47,000 crore in the fiscal 2017, as per rating agency Icra’s estimates. “Thus, the total retail loan sell down volume is estimated to be around Rs 90,000 crore, the highest volume seen for a single year in India,” said the agency.



The PTC market has grown on the back of regulatory developments such as the revised priority sector lending (PSL) guidelines from the central bank, which decreed lenders to achieve various sub-targets within the overall PSL and also progressively increased the PSL target for foreign banks.



“While this trend of acquisition of PSL assets by banks through securitisation is seen across earlier vintages, the sharp increase in securitisation volumes this year was primarily because of two reasons. Firstly, new banks in the system added substantially to the demand for PSL assets and consequently led to higher securitisation volumes. Secondly, the growing PSL requirement of foreign banks to meet their increasing PSL targets also boosted volumes in FY 2017,” said Vibhor Mittal, head-structured finance, Icra.



Foreign banks with 20 branches and above have to achieve the ‘total priority sector target’ within a maximum period of five years, starting from April 1, 2013 and ending on March 31, 2018 as per the action plans submitted by them to the RBI. This would apply to the sub-categories of agriculture and advances to weaker sections as well. Since these banks could not meet the increasing PSL requirement through export credit, these banks looked to securitisation to fulfill their requirements, said Mittal.



Given the dynamics of the Indian securitisation market, Icra expects the securitisation/ D A volumes to be driven by several factors such as change in regulatory norms about PSL requirement. With PSL targets becoming more onerous in the coming years for the foreign banks, the transaction volumes will continue to be spread throughout the year. The market will grow as debt mutual funds that have been flushed with funds would look at securitisation transactions to boost their yields.



