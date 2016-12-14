Sector suffers a body blow

The cement sector has suffered a body blow following the demonetisation of high value Indian currency. Ironically, it happened just when the cement sector was hoping for a significant jump in demand fuelled by infrastructure.



Rating agency Icra, for instance, expected the demand outlook for FY17 to be relatively more favourable at 6 per cent compared with 4.6 per cent in FY16. Better demand was expected to support the cement prices in the near-term.



“Demand growth during FY17 is likely to be driven by the pick-up in the infrastructure segment, primarily road projects and the housing segment, and the likelihood of a recovery in the rural demand from H2 FY17, given the better monsoons. This is likely to support cement prices in the near-term,” Sabyasachi Majumdar, senior VP, Icra Ratings, said.



Significantly, the jolt has been more severe and acute than what was apprehended. A research report done by Deutsche Bank Markets Research soon after demonetisation had estimated that the cement industry was likely to witness a 15-20 per cent demand dip until the end of this calendar year. However, by all estimates, demonetisation reduced cement demand by 45-50 per cent in November. In fact, demand for cement fell across regions, excluding Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, which suffered the least.



What is worse, according to the Deutsche Bank report, the cement sector might witness subdued growth of 3 per cent in the fourth quarter of this fiscal. The drop in near-term demand is likely to be severe. “The demand may see a subdued 3 per cent growth in Q4FY17 and an upturn is expected only in FY20 as compared to FY19 earlier. We see some infra sector demand offsetting weakness in demand from the housing segment. We may also see a gradual reduction in mortgage rates, which could bring back some genuine demand,” said the report.



A slowdown in real estate activity has hit the cement industry hard as the realty sector is the biggest consumer of cement.



ritwikmukherjee@mydigitalfc.com



