Second version of APMC Act coming soon

The Centre will be ready with a second version of the model Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act in next two months as it considers marketing reforms key to success of doubling farmers’ income by 2022. The new model law may see restoration of fruits and vegetables as well as leaving out the provision of contract farming which will be taken care of through a separate law. Niti Aayog and agriculture ministry are working on the new model law, which can be adopted by the states. At present, few states have come out with separate contract farming law.



