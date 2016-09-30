Sebi yet to take cognizance of AB InBev bribe allegations

In another corporate scandal involving a global behemoth, brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev, will pay $6 million to settle charges by the US regulators that it paid off government officials in India to boost sales, then tried to quiet an employee who raised the issue.



Agreeing to the fact that it exited its joint venture in India, which was under scrutiny in the US for potential violations of foreign bribery tax, significantly, it tried to quieten the whistle blower as well.



On both counts, Indian agencies need to probe who the government officials involved in acceptance of the bribe were and more importantly, how the whistle blower was dumbed down. Three days after the event in the US, there is not so much as a peep from our regulators.



The government officials involved need to be exposed for the bribe would be in the vicinity of Rs 40 crore.



AP reported that the securities and exchange commission (SEC) said on Wednesday that the company, now based in Leuven, Belgium, used third-party sales promoters to make payments to Indian officials in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which is typically used to prevent bribery.



Why has the market regulator Sebi not taken cognizance of this fact and initiated an inquiry of its own to ascertain the facts? More than that, it also needs to be seen how the FIPB had allowed this company entry into India and whether it is going to act now that SEC has fined them. Slack and lax vigil on the part of regulatory agencies in India often allows foreign companies to operate under the radar. However, in this case a $6 million fine has been imposed by SEC in the US for what transpired in India and yet Sebi appears to be deep in the arms of Morpheus.



AB InBev owned 49 per cent of the joint venture, Crown Beers India, at the time. The SEC also said AB InBev had entered into an agreement with a former Crown employee prohibiting the person from communicating with the agency about potential anti-bribery violations. AB InBev had used the same language in other agreements with departing employees, the SEC said.



Belgian brewing and beverage company Anheuser Busch InBev parted ways with its New Delhi-based joint venture partner RJ Corp in mid February 2015, deciding to gain full control of its India operations. InBev are the makers of Budweiser and Corona beer.



AB InBev exited the joint venture, paying anywhere between $100 million and $150 million to Ravi Jaip­uria-owned RJ Corp, according to people familiar with the deal, before operating independently in the country through its wholly-owned entity Crown Beers India.



The move will allow AB InBev to expand in India independently through additional brand investment and capacity expansion.



Anheuser must, for two years, cooperate with the SEC and notify some former employees that they are not prohibited from contacting the SEC about possible violations, according to the settlement.



Anheuser-Busch InBev didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Also Wednesday, SABMiller announced that its shareholders had approved Anheuser-Busch InBev's $103 billion takeover.



