Sebi revisits insider guidelines for mutual fund staff, trustees

Streamlining investment guidelines for employees and trustees of mutual funds, Sebi on Thursday said parking of funds by them in fixed deposits, life insurance and products like Kisan Vikas Patra would not come under the purview of rules aimed at checking insider trading.



The guidelines aim to ensure that all securities transactions made by employees in their personal capacity are conducted in such a manner as to avoid any actual or potential conflict of interest or any abuse of an individual's position of trust and responsibility. The guidelines also look to check any undue advantage by the employees and trustees of mutual funds of any price sensitive information that they may have about any company.



The Sebi has now decided to amend these guidelines "to remove difficulty in the implementation of the guidelines", the regulator said in a circular.



The regulator said that investments of a non-financial nature such as gold etc, where there is no likely conflict between the mutual fund's interest and the employees' interest would also not come under the purview of rules aimed at checking insider trading.



Investments in government securities, money market instruments, money market mutual fund schemes, liquid schemes and schemes floated by other mutual funds are also included in these guidelines.



These guidelines will be applicable from December 1, 2016, the Sebi said.



"No employee shall pass on information to anybody inducing him to buy/sell securities, which are being bought and/or sold by the mutual fund of which the AMC is the investment manager," the regulator said.



The AMC and trustees are free to set more stringent norms for investment and trading in securities by their employees.



"The board of the AMC and trustees shall ensure compliance with these guidelines on a continuous basis and shall report any violations and remedial action taken by them in the periodical reports submitted to the board, it added.



The Sebi has allowed employees to apply to a public issue of shares, debentures, bonds and warrants of any company, as long as the application is made in the normal course of the public issue. Such an application can be made without seeking clearance from the compliance officer. However, they are prohibited from applying in any reserved quota such as promoters, employees as well as participating in any private placement of equity by a firm.



Employees and trustees can apply for securities in a preferential offer, in cases where such offer is being made by a firm that belongs to the same industrial group in which the employee already has an investment. Besides, such an offer is made to all stakeholders of the companies.



Regarding secondary market transactions, the Sebi said employees would have to submit written application to that effect to the compliance officer. The application would specify the name of the company the securities of which employee wishes to buy or sell as well as their number.



